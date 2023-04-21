Halle Morris’ two-run single in the fifth inning proved the winning runs as No. 18 Utah beat No. 9 Washington 2-1 on Friday night at Husky Softball Stadium.

Baylee Klingler hit a solo homer in the third inning for the Huskies (31-10, 12-6 Pac-12), who have lost two in a row.

Washington had just three hits, all by Klingler, who also doubled. The Utes (30-8, 12-4) had just two hits.

Fords go nuts

Mike Fordhad three homers, including a grand slam and drove in eight runs as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas 10-2.

• Harry Fordwas 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Vancouver Canadiens 4-1.

Baseball

• Tommy Troy hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 16th inning as No. 9 Stanford handed visiting Washington (20-12, 7-8 Pac-12) a 3-1 loss.

Advertising

• Seattle U (11-23, 7-9 WAC) was held to four singles in a 6-0 loss to visiting Sacramento State (20-18, 7-9).

• Elijah Hainline hit a walkoff home run as Washington State (23-13) beat Santa Clara 5-4.

Softball

• Seattle U (27-16, 8-9 WAC) was swept in a doubleheader at Grand Canyon, losing the opener 9-3 and the nightcap 5-4.

Tennis

• The Washington men (11-10, 2-5 Pac-12) beat No. 17 Stanford (13-8, 4-3) for the first time since 2007, winning 4-1 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.