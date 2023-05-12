No. 17 Utah (36-13) eliminated No. 5 Washington 8-4 from the inaugural Pac-12 softball tournament on Friday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Rylee Holtorf was 2 for 3 with a homer and RBI for the Huskies (38-12), and Baylee Klingler was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Lindsay Lopez got the start for UW, and gave up three runs on three hits in 21/3 innings. She struck out six and walked two. Ruby Meylan gave up five runs (four earned) in four innings of relief.

The Huskies will learn their NCAA tournament fate Sunday during the selection show at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

SU in title game

Mekenzie Madokoro’s RBI single in the eighth inning lifted Seattle U (36-9) past Stephen F. Austin 10-9 and into the championship game of the WAC tournamemt in Phoenix. Seattle U will play Grand Canyon in the title game.

GC knocked Seattle U into the consolation bracket earlier Friday 4-2. Seattle U will have to beat the Lopes twice to win the title.

Thunderbirds fall in Game 1

The Seattle Thunderbirds dropped the first game of the Western Hockey League championships series, losing on the road to the Winnipeg Ice 3-2.

The Ice scored the first three goals, and held off a third-period rally by the T-birds. Reid Schaefer and Kevin Korchinski scored in the third for the T-birds.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday.

Minors

• Kean Wong was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and got on base two other times as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Reno Aces 7-1.

• The Everett AquaSox lost their third straight at Vancouver, falling 10-2.

College Baseball

• Coby Morales was 4 for 5 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI and Will Simpson homered twice and drove in five as Washington (30-14, 13-10 Pac-12) opened a series at No. 24 Oregon with a 14-5 win.

• Peter Chronowski gave up two runs on six hits over seven innings to get the win as Seattle U (18-28, 14-11 WAC) opened a series at Utah Tech (12-35, 7-18) with a 9-2 win. Cole Kleckner and Matt Boissoneault each had three hits and two RBI for Seattle U.

• Jonah Advincula was 3 for 4 with a solo home run as visiting Washington State (28-19, 9-15 Pac-12) handed Cal (21-24, 9-16) a 9-5 loss.

Golf

• The Washington State men made the second postseason tournament in program history. They were selected for the inaugural National Golf Invitational next week in Maricopa, Ariz.

Men’s basketball

• Emmett Marquardt, a forward out of Garfield High School, committed to Eastern Washington.