IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 16 Washington volleyball team rallied for a victory over fifth-ranked Illinois on Friday in the first match of the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Trailing two sets to one, the Huskies rallied behind senior Kara Bajema’s 25 kills and a near perfect attacking match from senior Avie Niece to complete a 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10 win.

Washington (3-1) got a measure of revenge against the Fighting Illini (2-1) after Illinois had defeated the UW each of the past two seasons. The last time UW beat a team ranked as high as Illinois was in November 2017 when the Huskies upset No. 2 Stanford.

Niece killed seven of her eight attempts to hit .875 and added four blocks.

UW takes on host Iowa on Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Men’s soccer

• Redshirt sophomore Lucas Meek scored his first collegiate goal at the end of the first half and the Washington defense made the goal stand up as the No. 13 Huskies picked up a 1-0 road win at No. 16 Michigan State.

Washington improves to 3-0-0, with two of those victories coming over teams ranked in the Top 20.

• Seattle University dropped a 4-2 decision at No. 11 Notre Dame Friday night. Noe Meza and Hal Uderitz scored for Seattle U in the Mike Berticelli Memorial Tournament contest at a wet Alumni Stadium.

The Redhawks (1-1-1) had a 17-10 advantage in shots.

Golf

• Jeff Coston of Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club in Blaine won by one stroke over Brent Murray in the PNW Senior PGA Professional Championship.