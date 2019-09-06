IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 16 Washington volleyball team rallied for a victory over fifth-ranked Illinois on Friday in the first match of the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Trailing two sets to one, the Huskies rallied behind senior Kara Bajema’s 25 kills to complete a 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10 win.

Washington (3-1) lost to Illinois (2-1) the past two seasons.

UW senior Avie Niece killed seven of her eight attempts and added four blocks.

UW plays host Iowa on Saturday at 5 p.m. (PDT)

• Seattle Pacific split its first two matches of the season in the Seaside Invitational in San Diego.

Junior outside hitter Maddie Batiste had 14 kills and 10 digs to help SPU sweep Cal State East Bay, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21. She had 11 kills and 14 digs against Concordia Irvine, but SPU lost 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-14, 15-6.

Men’s soccer

Redshirt sophomore Lucas Meek scored his first collegiate goal at the end of the first half, leading the No. 13 Huskies to a 1-0 win at No. 16 Michigan State.

Washington improves to 3-0, with two of those victories coming over teams ranked in the Top 20.

• Seattle University dropped a 4-2 decision at No. 11 Notre Dame Friday night. Noe Meza and Hal Uderitz scored for Seattle U in the Mike Berticelli Memorial Tournament contest at a wet Alumni Stadium. The Redhawks (1-1-1) had a 17-10 advantage in shots.

woMen’s soccer

Seattle University (3-1-1) rolled to a 3-0 victory at Idaho as Jessie Ray scored two goals and Madison Waguespack made four saves.