The Washington volleyball team split its matches at the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge, losing to No. 11 Illinois 3-1 on Saturday.

The No. 13 Huskies fell 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22. They beat Iowa 3-1 on Friday night.

Kara Bajema had 21 kills and nine digs to lead the Huskies (3-1), and Lauren Sanders added 11 kills and four blocks.

Shayne McPherson had 12 digs, and Ella May Powell had 47 assists for the Huskies.

Jacqueline Quade had 18 kills and four blocks, and Morgan O’Brien had 17 digs for the Illini (5-0).

The Huskies head to Pittsburgh next weekend for the Panther Invitational. First up is Dayton on Friday.

More volleyball

• Washington State beat No. 17 Northern Iowa (2-4) for the second consecutive night, winning the road match 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23. Taylor Mims led the Cougars (4-0) with 26 kills.

• Sofia Sanchez had 10 kills as Seattle U evened its record at 3-3 by beating Weber State 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Brookings, S.D.

• Seattle Pacific (2-5) split its matches at the D2 West Region Showcase in Fresno, Calif. Gabby Oddo had nine kills to help SPU sweep host Fresno Pacific 25-20, 25-21, 25-17. SPU lost its second match to UC San Diego 25-19, 29-27, 25-15.

Women’s soccer

• Julia DeVere had a goal and an assist as Seattle Pacific (2-0) beat visiting Minnesota State Moorhead 2-0 in a nonconference game at Interbay Stadium. Kasey Reeve also scored for the Falcons, and Abby Smith earned the shutout in goal.

Men’s soccer

• Seattle Pacific (0-2), playing a man down the final third of the game, lost in overtime to Sonoma State 2-1 in Ronhert Park, Calif. Sebastian Santos scored 1:15 into OT. SPU’s Sam Rucklos was shown a red card with 31 minutes remaining and Sonoma equalized a few minutes later.