How about this opener?

The Washington and Washington State volleyball teams opened the Pac-12 season against each other, and you just knew it was going to come down to a fifth set.

Right?

Indeed it did. Washington dominated the first two sets, the Cougars the next two.

And buoyed by the boisterous crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena, the No. 13 Huskies regained the momentum and defeated the No. 22 Cougars on Thursday night, 25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 16-25 and 15-9.

“I just told them it didn’t matter; the fourth set is just one of five,” said UW coach Keegan Cook on what he told his team after it lost the fourth set. “And we had enough good plays to win it. A really good job by our group for letting that fourth set go and starting fresh for the fifth. I told them (afterward) that a lesser team loses that match.”

The final outcome didn’t seem in doubt after the first two sets, with Washington controlling the net, led by a remarkable start by sophomore outside hitter Lauren Sanders, who was 7 for 7 on kill attempts in those sets.

But pushed to the brink, the Cougars got more intense and soon were in control, winning the fourth set particularly easily and having all the momentum.

“We were playing about as poorly as we could in those third and fourth sets,” Cook said. “I think a lot of teams in that environment against a rival would let it slip away. But we came through in the end.”

The young Huskies proved just as resilient as the Cougars had been earlier, playing with a sense of desperation.

With the fifth set tied at 4, the Huskies scored three straight points. Finally, the crowd and the Huskies celebrated, just an hour or so later.

Sophomore Samantha Drechsel had 21 kills and a team-best .327 hitting percentage to lead the Huskies, which outblocked the Cougars 11-10. Drechsel was the dominant player in the fifth set.

“Impressive,” Cook said. “I am glad she is on our team.”

Kara Bajema had 15 kills and Sanders 12 for Washington, which improved to 9-2 overall. The Cougars, who were led Taylor Mims’ 18 kills, fell to 9-2.

The Huskies, with just one senior, might have been too amped to start the match, making service errors on their first three serves. But led by Sanders, who had four kills in four attempts, the Huskies eventually gained control of the first set. With the score tied at 10, UW freshman Ella May Powell served three straight winning points, the final one a service ace, and UW led the rest of the set.

The Cougars scored four straight points in the second set to take a 10-9 lead, but the Huskies responded with four consecutive points with Powell serving to take a 13-10 lead and regain control. Destiny Julye served consecutive aces to give UW a 20-13 lead and not too long after UW had a 2-0 set lead.

But the Cougars certainly weren’t finished.

At least not until the fifth set.