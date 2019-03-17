The UCLA softball team showed why it’s No. 1.

The top-ranked Bruins wrapped up a sweep of No. 5 Washington on Sunday afternoon with a 15-6 win shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule at Husky Softball Stadium.

Taran Alvelo (11-4) gave up 15 runs on 15 hits. She struck out 11, walked four and hit two batters for UW (22-6, 0-3 Pac-12). Madison Huskey was 2 for 2 with three RBI, a walk and her first collegiate home run.

Rachel Garcia was 4 for 4 with a homer and six RBI for UCLA (25-1, 3-0).

Washington opens a series at Oregon on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

• Seattle U split its final games at its own tournament. Marina Marzolino had a two-run homer as North Dakota scored all of its runs in the eighth inning to beat the Redhawks 5-1. Seattle U came back to beat Portland State 7-1 as Ally Choate was 3 for 4, and Andie Larkins improved to 6-2 by giving up a run on six hits. She struck out two and walked two.

Baseball

• Johnny DeLuca’s two-out, walk off single in the 10th inning with the bases loaded gave Oregon (11-7, 1-2 Pac-12) a 1-0 win against visiting Washington (11-5, 2-1), denying the Huskies a sweep in their Pac-12-opening series. Mason Cerrillo was 3 for 4 for UW, and Josh Burgmann started and threw six shutout innings. He gave up four hits, struck out eight and walked two.

• Matt Rudick went 2 for 5 with a double, a triple and five RBI from the leadoff spot as San Diego State (11-7) completed a three-game sweep of visiting Seattle U (4-15). Alex Jemal had a rough start for the Redhawks, giving up five runs on seven hits over 32/3 innings. He struck out one and walked none.

Hockey

• Jarret Tyszka’s goal with eight minutes remaining in the third period proved to be the game winner as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds wrapped up their regular season with a 6-5 win over the Portland Winterhawks. The T-birds open the WHL playoffs at Vancouver on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

• Cariann Kunkel had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Wenatchee Valley (28-5) beat Umpqua (Ore.) 74-70 in the Northwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball championship game at Everett Community College.

• Garfield grad Alphonso Anderson had 32 points and 10 rebounds as North Idaho (31-2) repeated as NWAC men’s basketball champ with a 104-73 win over Walla Walla (22-11) in the title game. RayQuan Evans also scored 32 for the Cardinals.