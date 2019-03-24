Nick Kahle took things into his own hands Sunday for the Washington baseball team, driving in all the Huskies’ runs, including the winner in the 10th inning that beat visiting USC 3-2.

The Huskies (14-5, 5-1 Pac-12) swept the Trojans as their junior catcher had a bases-loaded single in the sixth to drive in two runs, and then won the game in walk-off style with a single in the 10th.

“Any time you can win a series in the Pac-12 is always a big plus and then being able to go out there (today) and win that game just makes a huge difference,” said Kahle, who was 5 for 9 in the series against USC (8-14, 2-4). “We’re just super happy to get a series win.”

Josh Burgmann gave up just two runs on five hits in 72/3 innings. Chris Micheles picked up the win in relief.

It was announced Sunday that the Huskies’ scheduled two games this week at Gonzaga will be reduced to just one game Tuesday.

OTHER BASEBALL

• Troy Johnston singled home two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as visiting Gonzaga (9-11, 3-3 West Coast) posted a 3-2 victory over Pepperdine (12-8, 4-2). Brett Harris and Daniel Fredrickson started the ninth with singles and were advanced on a sacrifice before Johnston’s heroics. The Zags also got a big performance from Alek Jacob on the mound, who came on in relief in the second inning after GU fell behind 2-0 in the first and pitched eight shutout innings. He allowed just two hits.

• Washington State (6-16) saw an early lead disappear as UC Irvine (15-4) rallied for an 8-4 victory at home. The Cougars were up 3-0 at one point, but Brandon Lewis broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run homer for UCI. Andres Alvarez had two doubles for WSU.

• A four-run rally in the ninth by Seattle University came up just a run short as the host Redhawks (5-17, 1-2 Western Athletic) lost 6-5 to Utah Valley (5-18, 2-1). Kyle Sherick, Connor O’Brien, Jake Taylor and Chase Wells each had two hits for SU.

SOFTBALL

• With five homers, Washington (24-6, 2-3 Pac-12) ran roughshod over Oregon (11-15, 0-5), scoring a 14-2 road victory. Morganne Flores hit two homers for UW, and drove in four runs. Kaija Gibson drove in five runs and had a homer among her three hits. Amirah Milloy and Sami Reynolds also had homers.

GOLF

• The Washington women finished tied for third at 7 under at the Mountain View Collegiate in Saddlebrooke, Ariz. Sarah Rhee of UW tied for 10th at 3 under.

• Gonzaga freshman Quynn Duong finished second in the Red Rock Invitational in Cornville, Ariz., closing with a 1-under 70 for a 4-under 209. The Zags finished third as a team.

ROWING

• Oregon State’s women posted a victory over Washington State and Gonzaga at the Wawawai Landing on the Snake River. The Beavers finished the varsity eight race in 6:34.9, holding off WSU at 6:42.3 and GU at 6:56.1. The Seattle Pacific women also competed Sunday, with their best time a 6:59.5. OSU also won a men’s race against Gonzaga, finishing 5:55.72 compared to 6:08.08 for the Zags.

TENNIS

• Washington (5-10) dropped a 4-0 decision to host Pepperdine (6-8), losing some key matches in tiebreakers.

NOTES

• The Reign women’s soccer team scored a 2-1 victory in Portland against the U.S. Women’s U-23 National squad. Darian Jenkins and Allie Long scored for the Reign.

• Molly Myers had three second-half goals to power Washington State to a 3-1 victory over visiting Idaho in women’s soccer.

• Blaine Wright, a product of Renton and a three-time Emerald Downs’ training champion, enjoyed a second-place finish with Anothertwistafate in the $800,000 Sunland Derby in El Paso, Texas.

• Chuck Holmes, a hard-nosed right wing who played for the Seattle Totems for six seasons in the 1960s and 1970s, died recently at the age of 84. His best statistical year with the Totems was 1968-69 with 25 goals and 38 assists.