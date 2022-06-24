As he gathered his notes to begin his introductory comments Friday, new Washington baseball coach Jason Kelly joked, “I’ve always wanted to pull a piece of paper out of my suit coat and feel important.”

But there was a more telling sartorial reference later in the news conference in the Omaha Room of the UW baseball facility, as Kelly discussed what he called his top priority: recruiting.

“That’s going to be A-1 as we get going,” he said. “I want to get done with this thing [the news conference], take off this tie and get back to work on that part of it. This is not what I do well. I want to keep going on some of the things that I do well.”

Husky athletic director Jen Cohen picked Kelly, 42, from what she said Friday was “a deep candidate pool and very competitive search” in part because of her belief he had the connections, personality and background to stock the program with top talent. She talked of Kelly’s “bold vision for the future” and “formula for sustainable success,” adding that “he just gets this place.”

That insider knowledge comes from seven years as the pitching coach under Lindsay Meggs, whose retirement this month created the vacancy Kelly filled. Kelly left UW in 2020 to take the same position at Arizona State. When the Sun Devils’ coach was fired two years later, Kelly became pitching coach at SEC powerhouse LSU this past season. He was with the Tigers at the NCAA regional three weeks ago when their season ended in a tough loss to Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

“As you know, it’s an emotional time,” he said. “We’ve got kids crying. Everybody’s kind of saying goodbye. … I get back on the bus, and I’ve got 165 missed text messages.”

Kelly joked that he thought maybe he picked his nose on the TV broadcast and people were chiding him. Instead, it was friends, colleagues and Husky alumni hitting him with Meggs’ retirement news and wondering if he was going to pursue the job.

“And I’ll be honest with you, I hadn’t thought about it. I was really happy where I was,” he said.

But when Cohen reached out and he delved into it more thoroughly, Kelly realized the opportunity was too great not to pursue. Which is how Kelly on Friday came to be holding up a No. 43 Husky jersey — he chose it because that was the number his late father, Mike, a former minor-leaguer in the Orioles’ organization, wore in football and baseball — for the obligatory photo op.

Kelly comes from an extraordinary baseball family with deep roots in the central coast of California. His brother, Dustin, is the hitting coordinator for the Cubs. An uncle, Pat, is a longtime manager in the Cincinnati Reds’ farm system. One cousin, Casey Kelly, was a first-round draft pick of the Red Sox and is now a pitching star in the professional league in Korea, while another cousin, Christopher, was a scout for the Padres. His grandfather was a three-sport Hall of Famer at the University of Upper Iowa. Kelly’s own pitching career ended in college at Missouri Valley College after Tommy John elbow surgery.

That’s when Kelly turned to coaching, starting out as a volunteer assistant at Cuesta College, a junior college in San Luis Obispo, California. Soon, he was volunteering at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo under coach Larry Lee and working the night shift as a manager at Albertson’s grocery store. When he couldn’t make it work financially, Kelly was on the verge of quitting coaching when Meggs called to offer the pitching coach job at Chico State. His career took off from there, especially when Meggs brought him to Seattle to run the Huskies’ staff.

Kelly said his connection to Washington actually developed at a young age, while watching the exploits of the quarterback at St. Joseph’s, his future high school in Santa Maria, California — a lefty named Mark Brunell, who would go on to star for the Huskies. As a result of their intense Brunell fandom, Kelly said, his brother had an “old-school Husky parka” while he rocked a Husky Starter jacket as a youngster.

“So I had a connection to this place before baseball was even a thought process in my mind at this level,” he said. “And then to get here, and as you know, the Northwest is a different place. You’ve got to fit in here. And you’ve got to really engulf yourself in this community, especially the baseball community up here; otherwise, they’ll push you away. And if they don’t think you’re in it for the right reasons, you’re going to have a tough time getting players.”

Kelly said his goal is to recruit Seattle and the state of Washington relentlessly — “we’re going to do our best to keep everybody here that wants to be here.” But he added that he hopes to recruit the entire West Coast — and beyond when the need arises.

“That may mean going into California to find a left-handed pitcher, that may mean going in Arizona to find a shortstop, and not necessarily being completely beholden to the Northwest,” he said. “I think if we can combine those things, we can maintain success for hopefully a long time.”

Asked if he thinks Omaha, Nebraska — site of the College World Series, a destination reached by Meggs and Kelly in 2018 for the first time in program history — is an attainable goal, he replied, “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t. We’ve proven we can do it.”

The Husky program, however, couldn’t replicate that success in the subsequent four seasons. In discussing his sustainability plan to which Cohen alluded, Kelly said, “We want to get kids excited about Washington baseball, and that starts at the age of 10, at the youth camps that will be going on. Just making sure they understand that this is a place they can come get a top-notch education, get baseball opportunities to compete at the top of the Pac-12, and also aspirations of professional baseball.

“If we can combine all those things, we’ll develop an energy about us that kids are going to want to continue to come, and we can stack up recruiting classes. … It’s going to be about finding the right people. And if you do that, then the word-of-mouth spreads. You treat people right, you treat the players right, treat everybody right. And I think the momentum of that will allow us to continue to have success.”

Kelly lauded Meggs and his tenure at Washington. What his tenure will offer, he said, “is just kind of a breath of fresh air on a couple of new ways of doing things, and a couple of tweaks on how we may approach things, and just a different energy.”

That started Friday — especially when Kelly exited the podium and took off his tie.