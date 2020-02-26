These days when you lose your phone, you really only have yourself to blame.

But when 76ers rookie and former UW star Matisse Thybulle lost his phone on the team’s flight to Cleveland Tuesday, he took a different approach. He suspected and then repeatedly blamed veteran guard Tobias Harris.

Naturally, Harris posted the entire incident on his Instagram story.

The Philly rook @MatisseThybulle kept blaming @tobias31 for stealing his phone Tobias recorded the whole freakout leading to the hilarious discovery 😭 pic.twitter.com/g3RjzDnbiA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2020

For what appeared to be quite a while, Thybulle was insistent that Harris, who was sitting next to him, played a role in the phone’s disappearance, to the point of waking him up to accuse and search him.

“You’re sitting on it.” “It’s in your pocket.”

After a thorough search through Harris’ backpack, under seat cushions and even the other side of the plane, Thybulle eventually found it … in his pocket.

We’ve all been there.

This isn’t the first time this season Thybulle has been ridiculed by his teammates. Last month, he was teased on the plane for messing up the team’s fast-food order, which included only six biscuits for 20 people.

Thybulle is averaging 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game as a rookie.