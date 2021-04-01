If you’ve been paying attention to only the highest-profile sports teams at the University of Washington, you can be excused for thinking this has been a disappointing year for Husky athletics.

The football team had its season come to an abrupt end after just four games, and the basketball teams … well, if you were paying attention, you’re probably trying to forget.

But winning is happening at Montlake. Several other Husky sports teams are nationally ranked. The defending UW women’s crew is ranked No. 1. The majority are having good — or better — seasons.

With every sport except football and outdoor track and field in competition in March, there has been a lot to keep track of. We know it’s a lot, but we’ve got you covered. Here is a Cliff’s Notes guide to the other (non football and basketball) sports at UW, in alphabetical order.

Baseball

The Huskies (8-17) are on a seven-game losing streak, and are 0-6 in conference play. The pitching has been good enough (top starters Logan Gerling and Jack Enger have ERAs of 2.51 and 2.96) but the team is averaging 3.5 runs per game and hitting .212. That will need to get much higher for UW to turn things around.

Beach volleyball

If you didn’t know UW had a women’s beach volleyball team, we won’t shame you. Washington started the sport in 2014, and there are 64 Division I teams competing this year. Unfortunately for the Huskies, they aren’t among the best of those teams, having started 1-3 this season.

Women’s cross country

The highlight of the season was junior Haley Herberg winning the women’s Pac-12 title on March 5 in the event the Huskies hosted at Chambers Bay Regional Park in University Place. The women were third as a team in the Pac-12 championships and 10 days later they were 13th in the NCAA championships, their third straight top-13 finish in the national championships after finishing ninth in 2018 and 11th in 2019.

Men’s cross country

The men were third in the Pac-12 championships and 25th in the NCAA championships, their fourth straight top-25 finish, the second longest streak in program history. The Huskies were one of 17 programs to have both the women’s and men’s team in the 31-team NCAA championships fields.

Men’s golf

After struggling in the first three events, the Huskies have turned things around. They were 13th after the first day of their fourth tournament but rallied to finish third. They have been fourth twice and were second at the Seattle Redhawks Invitational. Senior Henry Lee has posted three straight top-10 finishes, giving him 14 in his career, tied for No. 6 in program history with Trevor Simsby. The Huskies are hosting the NCAA regionals in May.

Women’s golf

The Huskies have been off since March 9, when they wrapped up a victory in the Juli Inkster Invitational in Fairfax, Calif., their first tournament title since 2018. UW senior Rino Sasaki was the individual winner, her second victory as a Husky. Washington’s best previous finish had been a tie for seventh. The Huskies return to action April 5 at the Silverado Showdown, in Napa, California.

Gymnastics

It was a tough year for the Huskies, finishing 1-7 under interim coach Ralph Rosso, taking over for Elise Ray-Statz. The Huskies had not finished out of the top 20 in the nation in her tenure as coach, which started in 2016. UW was 5-1-1 in 2020 when the season ended because of COVID-19. A highlight this season was junior Amara Cunningham being named All-Pac-12 on floor.

Men’s rowing

There have been no International Rowing Association rankings published this season, but if there were, the Huskies would likely be No. 1. The season started last Saturday with the Class Day Regatta that the seniors won. Washington will face rival Cal in the Windermere Cup on May 1. The IRA national championships are May 28-29 in New Jersey. The Huskies have been second the last two times, and won’t have to deal with defending champ Yale, which is not competing this season.

Women’s rowing

The defending national champions are the top-ranked team in the country. The Huskies swept Washington State in early March. The juniors were the winners of the Class Day Regatta. Washington will compete in the NCAA championships May 28-30 in Florida, in search of their third title in the past four national championships.

Men’s soccer

The Huskies were leading the Pac-12 and ranked fourth in the nation until a stunning 2-0 loss to San Diego State, which had been winless in conference play beforehand. Washington (8-2) is a half-game behind Stanford in the Pac-12 and will look to rebound at home vs. California on Saturday. Junior Dylan Teves has five goals and four assists and sophomore Sam Fowler has four shutouts.

Women’s soccer

The Huskies were ranked No. 18 in the most recent poll but should move up after a 1-0 win at Utah last week that pushed the team to 7-1-2 in Nicole Van Dyke’s first season as head coach. Junior Summer Yates has three goals and three assists to lead the offense. Junior goalkeeper Olivia Sekany has an 0.43 goals against average and four shutouts.

Softball

The No. 6 Huskies (24-4) are coming off an 11-1 win over Arizona State to move to 3-2 in the conference. All-American senior pitcher Gabbie Plain is 16-0 with a 0.91 ERA. Senior All-American shortstop Sis Bates is hitting a team-leading .462 and junior Baylee Klingler has 10 home runs for a squad averaging 7.5 runs per game. The key for the Huskies in their pursuit of a Women’s College World Series title is improving the pitching behind Plain.

Men’s tennis

The Huskies are 9-7 (0-3 conference) after winning their past two matches. Sophomore Clement Chidekh, who has been playing No. 1 singles for UW, was 13-1 until losing his last two matches.

Women’s tennis

The Huskies are 9-6 (1-5) in conference and are getting a great season from No. 1 singles player Vanessa Wong. The senior is 13-2 in dual matches and ranked No. 30 in the nation.

Men’s track and field

The indoor season ended in mid-March, then the outdoor season started the next week. The Huskies won the Jim Bush Legends Invitational in Los Angeles on March 24, sparked by wins from senior Julian Body in the 110- and 400-meter hurdles. Cruz Culpepper set a UW freshman record with a time of 3 minutes, 41.29 second in the 1,500 meters in the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina last weekend.

Women’s track and field

Senior Katie Rainsberger’s eighth-place finish in the mile was the highlight at the NCAA Indoor Championships. The Huskies won the Jim Bush Legends Invitational last week. Kathleen Horn set the UW freshman record with a throw of 162 feet, 3 inches in the javelin, the No. 5 overall mark in school history.

Volleyball

The No. 7 Huskies are 15-3 and on the verge of winning the Pac-12 title heading into the final weekend of the regular season. They need a pair of wins over last-place California (1-19) to clinch the title. The Huskies will then compete in the NCAA championships, where 48 teams are scheduled to compete (April 14-24), with all of the matches being played in Omaha, Nebraska.