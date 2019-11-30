This story of persistence and positive thinking is so unlikely that even the subject could not have imagined it.

Lucas Meek played a total of three minutes in his first two seasons for the Washington men’s soccer team.

That he would become one of the team’s biggest stars in his third season, helping lead the Huskies into Sunday’s Sweet 16 matchup against Marshall, seems more a script for Hollywood than real life. But here’s how it happened.

It was a dream come true for Meek, who went to Mercer Island High School, when the Huskies recruited him. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound midfielder played his senior year in high school for the Sounders FC Academy.

“He’s a long, lanky midfielder and he doesn’t always look the part,” said UW coach Jamie Clark, who loved Meek’s attitude from the start. “He wasn’t the top recruit and he wasn’t the top guy coming in here.”

NCAA Sweet 16 UW vs. Marshall When: Sunday, 5 p.m.

Where: Husky Soccer Stadium, Seattle

Stream: Pac-12 Plus Live Stream

What: Winner advances to Quarterfinals on Dec. 6/7

Meek redshirted his first season but still found a role on the team.

Advertising

“I set myself as quote-unquote the hype man of the team,” Meek said. “So I was on the bench hyping everyone up, and getting everyone in a positive state of mind. That was good for me to make me feel part of the team without actually getting to play.”

When he didn’t get to play the next season (except for three minutes against Stanford), he had a couple of meetings with the coaches.

“They would always tell me to keep my positive attitude because that is something that really sets me apart,” Meek said. “That was huge for me to try to focus on that despite the frustration of not being able to play, and to try to focus on what I can do for the team, and that was to be positive.”

Meek committed himself to working extra hard in the offseason, but the start of his third season did not foretell what would become. In one intrasquad scrimmage, Clark divided his team into three groups: first team, second team and a freshman team.

“We didn’t have enough freshmen to fill out a roster, and that is where (Meek) got put,” Clark said. “He was down on the depth chart, but we also knew he was a guy who would take that quote-unquote demotion and run with it and not let it bother him for a second. He had the attitude to handle it.”

Then, in another scrimmage, Meek was assigned to film duty because he was injured.

Advertising

“Anytime a player has to film, they are always grumpy,” Clark said. “But Lucas was 100% different. He commentated for the whole 90 minutes, doing postgame interviews with the team like a journalist. That’s the sort of spirit he has. In a situation where everyone else says, ‘Aw, man, I’ve got to film this game,’ he sits there and has this 90-minute running dialogue that has everyone in stitches.”

Meek did not know if he would make the traveling squad on the team’s first road trip, to Michigan State. He did, in part because of his positive attitude. In a scoreless game late in the first half, Clark put Meek into the game “for some positive energy.” He got more than that as Meek scored the only goal of the game in the four minutes he played.

“In the video, you can see that I shoot it and I don’t even see the ball go in because I am already celebrating,” Meek said. “After I scored that, I was struggling to breathe because I was actually in shock that that happened.”

The Huskies were trailing 3-0 to Cal State Northridge late in the second half in their next game when Meek was sent into the game for the first time. He quickly scored the team’s only goal.

“ He is a special human being… He is different from pretty much any player we have ever had before. — UW coach Jamie Clark

He scored the next three games as well, all game-winning goals. He did it despite playing well less than half the games, but his playing time quickly changed. He was now one of the team’s stars, and his game-winning goal at Stanford (his sixth in seven games), helped propel UW (16-3) to No. 1 in the national rankings for several weeks.

“What he did to earn his playing time was outrageous,” Clark said. “He scored four goals in like 55 minutes of play. He would get bit minutes and score a goal. Bit minutes and score goals. To be honest, we were using him at that time as positive energy and a shot in the arm. He turned that into, ‘I will actually produce and give you quality too.’ He grew in confidence too, and the player he is now is certainly better than the player he was three months ago.”

After scoring goals in six of seven games, Meek has not had another one since. Instead, it has been assists, with six in the past eight games, including one over Boston College in the 2-0 win in the second round of the NCAA tournament last week. Meek has six goals and six assists on the season (tied for second on the team in both categories), and has no answer for why all the goals came first. He is still trying to wrap his mind around everything that has happened the past couple of months.

“I wouldn’t have believed it,” Meek said. “I trust in my capability as a soccer player completely, but even I would have not have been able to comprehend the moments I have been able to achieve this year, like scoring (the game winner) against Stanford, scoring against Seattle U.”

Meek, who will have more than 15 family and friends on hand to see him in Sunday 5 p.m. game at Husky Soccer Stadium, has been talking to teammates who are getting frustrated about their lack of playing time.

“I have been in their same exact same situation, so I can talk them through it … that things can happen,” Meek said.

It certainly did for Meek, who is proof of the power of positive thinking.

“He is a special human being,” said Clark, who is not known for throwing around superlatives. “I know we throw that term around loosely in sports some times, but to me, he really is. He is different from pretty much any player we have ever had before.”