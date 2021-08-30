Former Washington State and NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf is no stranger to the anticipation of the college football season.

So, ahead of the season openers for the Huskies and Cougars on Saturday, we’re sitting down with Leaf to preview the 2021 season for UW and WSU, discuss Nick Rolovich’s vaccination stance and more.

Join UW football reporter Mike Vorel for a free, live virtual chat with college football color analyst Ryan Leaf at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

To register go to st.news/leafchat.

To submit questions, go to st.news/leafask or ask a question below.