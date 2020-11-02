After months of uncertainty, multiple postponements and three different schedules, the Huskies are set to kick off their 2020 season Saturday night.

In Jimmy Lake’s first season at the helm, there’s no shortage of questions surrounding UW football and the Pac-12 as a whole.

The Huskies’ biggest question — who’s starting at quarterback? — may not be known until the 7 p.m. kickoff at Cal. The Pac-12’s biggest — will the conference winner get to play in the College Football Playoff? — will be up for debate for a while.

With so much to discuss, join UW football reporter Mike Vorel and columnist Larry Stone on Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. for a live Q&A about the Huskies’ upcoming season.

