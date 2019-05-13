Thanks to a three-run home run by Joe Wainhouse, the Washington baseball team quickly answered after falling behind in the first inning against New Mexico State. The end result was a 10-7 victory for the Huskies at home Monday.

The Aggies (36-13) took a one-run lead in the top of the first inning, but UW (28-19) answered with a five-run rally in the bottom of the first. Braiden Ward started it with a double and Ramon Bramasco followed with a single to set the stage for Wainhouse.

Those three each had two hits for UW, with both of Ward’s being doubles.

SOFTBALL

• After capturing the Pac-12 title, two Huskies earned weekly awards from the conference. Gabbie Plain was named the pitcher of the week and Sami Reynolds the freshman of the week. Plain pitched 71/3 innings against Stanford and struck out 13. She allowed no runs and just four base runners. Reynolds batted .500 for the series against Stanford, including three extra-base hits in the Saturday victory.

SOCCER

• Three members of the Reign FC will represent Australia at the Women’s World Cup in France this summer. Named to the Australian team on Monday were goalkeeper Lydia Williams, defender Steph Catley and midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight.

GOLF

• Texas A&M has a one-stroke lead over Oklahoma after the first round of the men’s NCAA Regional at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman. The Aggies were at 11-under 269 to top the 14-team field that has just one Pac-12 team (UCLA, tied for sixth at 5 under) and no teams from Washington.