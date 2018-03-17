On the heels of the worst bowl showing ever for a major conference — a 1-8 record — the Pac-12 has just turned in the worst NCAA basketball performance for any Power Six league in the modern era with an 0-3 record.

How about those rampaging Pac-12 softball teams? Six of them are ranked in the nation’s top 16, including No. 1 Washington and No. 3 UCLA, both entering the weekend undefeated.

And how about the six Pac-12 teams that made the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, a worthy accomplishment. A big salute as well to the 11 Pac-12 teams that won NCAA titles in 2017, including men’s and women’s water polo, men’s and women’s soccer, and the Huskies’ women’s rowing team.

Contrary to popular perception, the conference is not in total disarray. Many good things are happening, primarily in the so-called Olympic sports, where Bill Walton doesn’t have to make air quotes on the last word when he waxes on about the Conference of Champions.

But in the two sports that drive revenue and reputation — football and men’s basketball — well, disarray is an apt word. Some would toss out a different “dis” — disgrace.

On the heels of the worst bowl showing ever for a major conference in postseason football — a 1-8 record — the Pac-12 has just turned in the worst NCAA basketball postseason performance for any Power Six league in the modern era; with an 0-3 record, it is the first to have no school reach the second round.

So you’ve got to give the Pac-12 bonus points for consistency, at least — consistent underachievement. But the problem is, the postseason woes are just the tip of the crisis-berg. SB Nation on Friday published a timeline of the Pac-12’s football and basketball setbacks in 2017-18, and it’s a staggering compendium of scandal (the FBI investigation into two high-profile basketball teams, Arizona and USC), embarrassment (the mockery of Washington football’s soft nonconference schedule during a nationally televised game) and losing (see above), with many more examples of each to choose from.

The Pac-12 Network alone deserves a special citation for undermining and sabotaging the conference’s efforts to advance the profile of the league. We all know the issues, which can be boiled down to the fact that the games are being played at times that inconvenience and alienate the Pac-12’s core audience and largely eliminate its East Coast reach, while the ongoing impasse with DirecTV ensures the Pac-12 Network doesn’t achieve its viewing potential.

As a result, revenues have not been as high as promised, and other conferences such as the SEC and Big Ten have shot past the Pac-12 in earnings, which in turn threatens a vicious cycle of better facilities, higher-profile coaches and recruiting advantages for them. It’s a frightening prospect that today’s 16-year-old budding hoop and grid superstars, with little historical perspective, might be eschewing the Pac-12 as a second-rate conference.

In other words, it’s a time of reckoning for the Pac-12, which rightly prides itself on the success of the ancillary sports. But it surely is possible to continue to excel at golf, swimming, tennis and the like while boosting the fortunes of its moneymakers that help fund all the others.

Commissioner Larry Scott, whose $4 million annual salary is the highest of any college commissioner, is under more scrutiny than ever, as well he should be. But with a contract that was recently extended through 2022, Scott probably is not going anywhere.

What Scott needs to do, however, is make competing on a national level in the Big Two sports a top priority. In some ways, what has happened this year can be written off as a fluke, a perfect confluence of negative factors that have led to an aberrational plunge into the abyss. After all, it was just a year ago that this very same conference had three teams in the Sweet 16 and one, Oregon, in the Final Four. And it was one football season ago that Washington was in the Final Four of college football. The Huskies have a fighting chance to get back next year if some things break right — particularly with a decidedly non-cupcake opener against Auburn.

In other words, it’s possible that the outlook for the Pac-12 could be much brighter next year. If its two historically elite programs (USC football and UCLA basketball) find a way to soar, the entire image of the conference changes. Who knows what other school might break through?

Or it’s possible that the league continues to flail, with the accompanying loss of national prestige that turns the downturn into a self-perpetuating cycle.

So Scott needs to heed the advice of Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News and convene a competition committee of school administrators and coaches to examine all the ways the Pac-12 can reassert itself on the national scale. Put it all on the table and hash it out.

Wilner intended this committee to focus on football, but my contribution would be to expand it to include basketball as well. The emphasis needs to be twofold — to examine the scheduling snafus that severely hamper member schools in football, and figure out a way to make the Pac-12 Network a more expansive, artistic and profitable venture.

Of course, those two realms are interconnected; games are scheduled at maddening times because the TV contract — which runs through 2025 — requires it. But surely there is room for compromise, considering that a higher performing, more popular Pac-12 would benefit its television partners as well as its member schools.

Maybe sometime soon, the Pac-12 kudos once will again extend to football and men’s basketball.