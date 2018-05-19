Washington’s third baseman, who had a key double and a run during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Texas, is the emotional spark plug for a team that’s one win away from the Super Regionals.

Based on Taylor Van Zee’s reaction, I thought maybe Washington pitcher Gabby Plain just set a freshman strikeout record. Once the ball whizzed by a Texas batter, the third baseman pumped her fist and let out a cheer that could be heard from the right-field bleachers.

But then I noticed something that I can’t believe I didn’t notice before: Van Zee reacts that way to every strike throughout the game.

Swing and a miss for strike three? “Yeah!!!!” Caught looking for strike two? “Woooo!!!!”

Fouled bunt attempt for strike one? “Great pitch, Gabby!!!”

It’s … It’s …

“It’s not normal,” Huskies softball coach Heather Tarr said.

There might have been a touch more enthusiasm in Van Zee’s hoots and hollers Saturday because she was staring down a frightening reality. If the Huskies had lost twice Saturday, it would have been the last day of Van Zee’s college career.

No more games when she’s celebrating at least 10 times per inning. No more racing catcher Emma Helm to retrieve foul balls rolling left of the third-base line. No more standard pregame coffee that fuels what has to be the most energetic player in the Pac-12.

So in the top of the fifth inning, with the Huskies trailing the Longhorns 1-0 in the NCAA regional game, Van Zee took it upon herself to help extend the season. She ripped a leadoff double off the center-field wall, then scored two batters later when Julia Duponte hit the ball to almost the exact spot.

Two innings after that, Kirstyn Thomas doubled home Sis Bates from second, Plain retired Texas 1-2-3, and Washington (playing as the away team) came out with a 2-1 victory at Husky Softball Stadium.

On paper, Van Zee’s double was no more valuable than any of the four the Huskies hit Saturday. But for a Washington squad starving for offense, it might have the been most necessary.

After stranding three runners in a scoreless first inning, UW never threatened again until Van Zee reached second base. Said Tarr of the two-bagger: “We absolutely needed it. Seniors have a lot to lose. Today could have been the last day they played. To have that check you, and make you realize — stop being so careful. Go for it.”

The Huskies haven’t lost in the four-team regional yet, meaning if they simply win one of possibly two games Sunday, they will advance to the Super Regionals. And if that happens, Van Zee will have played a prominent role in taking them there.

The leadoff hitter’s .360 batting average and. 459 on-base percentage are both second on the team, and her .611 slugging percentage is third. And her wide throw to first base Saturday was just the second error Van Zee committed all season.

But you also have to wonder if her embracing all the little victories gives her teammates an immeasurable boost. You have to think that all that jumping around might give everyone else in uniform a jump-start.

“Getting excited about the little things — we take pride in the little things and doing little things for each other,” said Bates, UW’s shortstop and Van Zee’s best friend. “Taylor prides herself for getting excited for Gabby and getting excited for every little thing that we do. It just shows how great of a person and athlete she is.”

Van Zee said that most of her teammates think she’s crazy, but nobody has ever disparaged her antics. For her it’s just about expressing a level of enthusiasm that can never be curbed.

“The more comfortable I got in college the more I realized I have so much passion for this game — why not play like I do?” Van Zee said.

Nobody is going to question Van Zee’s passion. And her means of showing it is a unique source of entertainment in the Seattle sports scene.

Check it out while you still have time. Or just set foot on Washington’s campus.

You’ll have no trouble hearing her.