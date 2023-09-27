The seventh-ranked Washington football team has garnered a lot of attention for rolling over its first four opponents this season, but away from the spotlight, there are several other college sports programs in the city having success.

Here’s a look at some of these teams.

UW men’s and women’s soccer

The Husky men were ranked No. 1 nearly all last season, undefeated until losing in the regular-season finale against Oregon State when UW rested many of its top players, then getting stunned in its first game in the NCAA tournament.

It has been an up-and-down season this year for UW, which is 4-2-3 and ranked No. 22. The Huskies have proved they can compete with the best teams, winning at then-No. 3 Indiana, tying at then-No. 1 Stanford and beating then-No. 5 Portland 3-1 this past Sunday,

No Husky man has more than two goals, but nine players have at least one. Senior goaltender Sam Fowler from Issaquah is one of the best in the country at his position.

The Husky women are 5-2-2 and 0-1 in the Pac-12. Freshmen Jadyn Holdenried (three goals, three assists) and Radisson Banks (three goals, one assist), and sophomore Tatum Thomason (three goals) are the team’s top three scorers.

UW hosts No. 4 UCLA on Thursday and No. 10 USC on Sunday.

UW men’s and women’s cross-country

Both teams have competed once, against many of the top teams last weekend in the Virginia Invitational at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, which will also be the course for the national championships.

The No. 13 UW women finished fourth, led by sophomore Sophie O’Sullivan’s 15th-place finish. The UW men, competing without three of their top runners, were 17th. NCAA mile champion Luke Houser led the Huskies with a 10th-place finish.

UW men’s and women’s golf

The Husky men moved to No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings after two weeks ago winning the 14-team Husky Invitational by 26 shots at the Gold Mountain Olympic Course in Bremerton.

UW senior Taehoon Song won his first individual title at the Husky Invitational with a score of 15-under 201.

The Huskies opened the season with a third-place finish in the high-powered Sahalee Players Championship at Sahalee Golf Club in Sammamish.

The UW women were seventh in their only event so far, the Leadership and Golf Invitational at Chambers Bay in University Place.

UW volleyball

The Huskies were 9-2 in nonconference play but are 0-2 in Pac-12 play after losing on the road to No. 7 Washington State and at unbeaten Arizona State (14-0), ranked No. 25.

New UW head coach Leslie Gabriel has a young team that will look to regroup at Oregon on Friday and at Oregon State on Sunday.

Great start for new Seattle U men’s soccer coach

The Redhawks men’s soccer team, the university’s most successful program since returning to Division I in 2010, is off to a strong start under new head coach Nate Daligcon, compiling a 5-2-2 record.

Daligcon was a longtime assistant to local soccer icon Peter Fewing, who retired as Redhawks coach after last season. The Redhawks moved into No. 22 in the national rankings after a huge 3-2 win last week over city rival Washington, then ranked No. 20.

It was the Redhawks’ first win over UW since 2018. James Morris has nine goals and six assists to lead the Seattle U offense.

SPU volleyball on a roll

The Falcons (10-2, 4-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) have won nine straight matches and are the only unbeaten team in GNAC play.

The SPU women’s soccer team is also off to a good start, with a record of 4-2-1 (1-0-1 GNAC) and is coming off a 1-1 tie against defending national champion Western Washington.