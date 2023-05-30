The Washington softball team left for Oklahoma City in style Tuesday morning.

The Husky band and cheer squad were part of a crowd of more than 100 who were on hand in front of Husky Softball Stadium to celebrate the team as it gets ready to play in the Women’s College World Series, starting with a Thursday night matchup against Utah.

UW coach Heather Tarr and her players posed with Dubs II, the Husky mascot, sang the Husky fight sing and danced to “Louie Louie” before boarding a bus for the airport.

There, the team boarded a charter flight. Tarr and her players were appreciative of it all.

“We love the send-off and it just shows our student-athletes how well supported they are and how well loved they are,” Tarr said.

Of the charter flight, Tarr said: “It definitely takes the stress off. … It means a lot to us that we can get out there a little bit easier and have one more day at home like we did yesterday.”

The Huskies, the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, needed a remarkable comeback in the regional to keep their season alive.

Trailing McNeese 6-0 entering the final inning of the deciding game May 21, UW (43-13) kept its season alive by scoring seven runs and winning 7-6.

The Huskies followed that by sweeping Louisiana in a super regional last weekend. That earned them a trip to the WCWS, and they certainly left for Oklahoma City in a festive mood.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited right now,” said UW senior outfielder Jadelyn Allchin. “The (send-off) is so good, especially with the band here. … It’s so cool seeing all these people here.”

Outfielder Sami Reynolds, one of four fifth-year seniors who were freshmen when UW last played in the WCWS in 2019, noted that the team didn’t get a send-off like this four years ago.

Reynolds said finishing her Husky career at the WCWS is what she expected, but that doesn’t make it less meaningful.

“It’s everything I could ever ask for,” she said. “I’m really, really grateful.”

Said fellow fifth-year senior, outfielder Madison Huskey: “Going back where we started is super cool and I’m just super proud of this group.”

A chance for revenge

Utah (42-14), UW’s first opponent in the WCWS, knocked the Huskies out of the Pac-12 tournament earlier this month with an 8-4 victory, evening the season series between the teams at two games apiece.

Allchin said Tuesday the team is eager to play the Utes again.

“We knew at some point we would get our chance (to play Utah again),” she said. “So it’s here and we’re just really excited preparing ourselves for it.”

Tarr downplayed the significance of playing Utah, the No. 15 seed in the tournament, for a fifth time this season.

“I think any opponent at this point in time is playing their best softball, so we’re just excited to play on the biggest stage in college softball and to try to continue to get better,” she said.