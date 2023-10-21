What a difference a week makes.

Seven days ago, the Washington Huskies and their frenzied fans partied on the Husky Stadium field following a mesmerizing 36-33 victory over the rival Oregon Ducks in game for the ages.

However, all of those good vibes were long forgotten Saturday night when UW and Heisman hopeful quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looked nothing like the high-scoring team that had won 13 straight games and carried a lofty No. 5 ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.

For more than three quarters, an injury-riddled Arizona State team that had a five-game losing streak outplayed — and dare we say, dominated — the Huskies, who were missing receivers Jalen McMillan and Germie Bernard and were a 28-point favorite.

Then, Husky nickelback Mishael Powell came up with a highlight pick-six that saved the day — and perhaps UW’s College Football Playoff hopes — during a surprising hard-fought 15-7 victory.

On fourth-and-3 at the UW 12, Powell stepped in front of quarterback Trenton Bourguet pass and returned it 89 yards for a touchdown, which gave Washington its first lead with 8:11 remaining.

Here are three takeaways from a win that pushed Washington to 7-0 and 4-0 in Pac-12.

What was that?

Washington had five drives in the first half, which ended like this: interception, punt, interception, fumble and field goal.

The Huskies accumulated just 167 yards offensively while the Sun Devils tallied 160 and led 7-3 at halftime.

The score would have been worse for UW if not for ASU kicker Dario Longhetto missing a 31-yard field goal that hit the upright and the Sun Devils failing to convert a fourth-and-4 at the Husky 40.

The last time UW failed to score a touchdown in a half was last season’s 28-21 win at California.

Penix was off target for most of the night while completing 27 of 42 passes for 275 yards.

Washington’s inability to run — just 15 yards on 12 carries — and its heavy reliance on the passing game was a hindrance on a cold and rainy night when Penix wasn’t his best.

Just giving it away

Arizona State entered Saturday night last among 130 FBS teams with just one takeaway. And yet inexplicably, the Sun Devils got four turnovers — two interception and two fumbles — from the Huskies.

Penix gift wrapped ASU its first takeaway when he threw off his back foot and misfired a pass that was picked off by cornerback Ro Torrence early in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Sun Devils linebacker Caleb McCullough tipped Penix’s pass at the line of scrimmage, which allowed safety Shamari Simmons to secure the interception at the ASU 3.

It’s the second multi-interception game by Penix, who also fumbled a handoff on the next drive.

And Ja’Lynn Polk coughed up a fumble early in the third quarter at the UW 33.

Powell saves the day

If not for Powell’s big play, one of the stories of the night would have been Washington’s inability to get defensive stops.

It’s difficult to criticize a Husky defense that surrendered just seven points, but UW missed a lot of tackles, which allowed Arizona State to control the ball and dominate the time of possession.

The Sun Devils held the ball for more than 37 minutes while the Huskies had it for fewer than 23. ASU had 79 plays and UW 55.