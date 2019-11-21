After a dramatic 1-0 victory over Seattle University, the Washington women’s soccer team will look to advance to the final 16 when it faces South Florida on Friday in Tallahassee, Fla.

UW (12-6-2) played South Florida (15-4-0) last year in a scrimmage and Husky coach Lesle Gallimore said her team “came out on the better end of it.”

“What I remember is they were an athletic, well-coached team,” Gallimore said Monday at a news conference. “I remember it being a fun matchup. They’ve had a terrific season (this year) and they’re going to be a formidable opponent.

The Huskies should be tough as well, having allowed four goals in their last seven seven games. UW goalkeeper Siena Ruelas has a 244-minute shutout streak, the longest of her career. She made five saves against Seattle U, including one in the final minute to preserve the 1-0 lead the Huskies took on redshirt freshman Shae Holmes’ first goal as Husky in the 56th minute.

If the Huskies beat South Florida, they will likely play Florida State (16-5), the top seed in their quarter of the bracket. FSU beat South Alabama 2-0 in its first-round game and the Seminoles play Brown (15-1-2) on Friday.

The Huskies have played nine straight games that have been decided by one goal, with the Huskies winning six of them. Gallimore, who is retiring at the end of the season, her 26th at UW, said those tense games are useful.

“The tight games, the close games have prepared them for (the NCAA tournament),” Gallimore said.