The UW women added a four-star recruit from Australia as 6-foot-4 Darcy Reessigned a letter of intent. Rees has been a member of Australia’s U-17 national team the last three seasons.

Rees represented South Australia at the U-20 Australian National Championships this past season, helping the team to a fourth-place finish, despite being one of seven members of the 10-person team on the low end of the age level. She averaged 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 46 percent from the field in seven games against players nearly three years older than her.

“We’re excited to welcome Darcy to our Husky family,” said UW coach Jody Wynn. “Darcy is a high character young lady who brings terrific international experience. She’s a mobile post player who runs the floor very well. Darcy’s presence inside gives us needed length on defense. She has a nice shooting touch and will be able to stretch the floor and shoot the three in our system.”

• University of Puget Sound men’s basketball coach Justin Lunt resigned to become coach at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore. His best season was 2008-09 when he led the Loggers to the Northwest Conference title and to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.

WNBA draft

• Gonzaga’s Jill Barta, a 6-foot-3 forward, was taken in the third round of the WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces then traded her and a 2019 draft pick to the Minnesota Lynx.