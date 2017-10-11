The Oregon match was the fifth-straight Top 25 opponent for the Huskies.

The 14th-ranked Washington women’s volleyball team won a big battle with visiting No. 15 Oregon in front of 2,536 on Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

The Huskies won in five sets, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 15-13. The Oregon match was the fifth-straight Top 25 opponent for the Huskies, who went 2-2 in the previous four.

Five Huskies were in double figures in kills, led by Courtney Schwan and Crissy Jones with 15.

Washington is now 15-3 and 5-2 in Pac-12 play, having had to cope with several injuries and different lineups along the way. Bailey Tanner is out with a broken finger. UW hosts Oregon State on Friday night.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips (3-6) lost 5-4 at Medicine Hat, Alberta, in Western Hockey League action. Scoring goals for Everett were Matt Fonteyne, Patrick Bajkov, Brandson Hein and Montana Onyebuchi. Both teams had 34 shots on goal but the Tigers scored the eventual game-winner on a power play.

Soccer

• Sounders FC 2 (9-18-4) came up short in a 2-1 loss to Swope Park Rangers in Kansas City, Mo. Currently in 12th place in the Western Conference, S2 continues its three-match road trip on Sunday to close the 2017 campaign at Oklahoma City. In the 28th minute, midfielder Zach Mathers opened the scoring with a free-kick goal from 25 yards out. The Duke product leads the club with 11 goals this season.

• The Japan women’s national soccer team announced the roster for the team’s upcoming friendly against Switzerland (Oct. 22) and it includes Seattle Reign FC midfielder Rumi Utsugi among the 23 players selected. Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe is among 22 players selected for upcoming U.S. friendlies against the Korea Republic later this month. Reign FC forward Katie Johnson will play for Mexico this month also.

Elsewhere

• The Seattle University men’s basketball team was selected fifth in both the Western Athletic Conference preseason coaches and media polls. Grand Canyon was picked as the favorite in both polls. The Redhawks open the 2017-18 season on the road at Saint Louis on Nov. 10.