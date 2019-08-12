The Washington volleyball team was voted fourth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll Monday, just one point out of third place.

Senior Kara Bajema was also voted to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Team for the second year in a row. Washington returns all of its starters from a squad that reached the Sweet 16 a year ago.

Stanford captured the NCAA championship last season and was voted the favorite to win the Pac-12 with the maximum of 121 points and 11 first-place votes. USC was second with 104 points, then Oregon with 99 and the Huskies with 98, with Utah coming in fifth with 68 points.

Washington State tied for eighth with California with 45 points each.