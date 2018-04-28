Fourth-ranked Washington’s softball team saw its losing streak reach five games Saturday in a 4-2 loss to second-ranked Oregon at Husky Softball Stadium.

Julia DePonte hit her career-high 12th home run of the season in the first inning to spot the Huskies (41-7, 12-7 Pac-12) a 2-1 lead, but miscues in the field cost them. Oregon (40-7, 14-3) starter Miranda Elish (17-1) blanked the Huskies the rest of the way.

UW pitcher Gabbie Plain (13-3) scattered six hits, allowing four runs — two earned — while striking out nine.

Taylor Van See went 3 for 4 for the Huskies.

Washington wraps up its final home series of the regular season Sunday at 1 p.m. against Oregon.

Baseball

A seven-run first inning helped propel Seattle University to an 8-6 win over Cal State Bakersfield (16-25, 6-8) at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue, evening the Western Athletic Conference series at 1-1.

The Redhawks (28-12, 9-5) used four hits, four walks and two errors for the 7-0 lead. Sean Sutton delivered his second RBI single of the game in the sixth to make it 8-5 Redhawks. Jake Cosgrove finished with three hits for the Redhawks, and Chase Wells had two hits.

• Game 2 of the UW-Washington State series at Husky Ballpark was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

Softball

The Western Athletic Conference has announced the bracket for its tournament May 9-12 in Las Cruces, N.M. Host New Mexico State is the top seed after winning its fourth straight regular-season title.

The third seed goes to Seattle University, which set program records for overall wins (32) and WAC wins (10) this season. The Redhawks are led by Ally Choate, who hit .392 in WAC play. Bailey Thompson hit .364 with 10 RBI, while Madison Cathcart hit .361 with six doubles.

Beach volleyball

California defeated Washington 3-2 in Stanford, Calif., ousting the Huskies from the Pac-12 Championships. Washington finished fourth out of nine Pac-12 squads. UCLA defeated USC in the championship to win its first Pac-12 title.

Jordan Anderson and Kimmy Gardiner won their match for the Huskies (14-13) , and Shayne McPherson and Carly DeHoog also won.

Track and field

The Washington State men and women defeated the Washington teams in a dual meet at Mooberry Track in Pullman, the first sweep of the Huskies by the Cougars since 2010.

In this 99th men’s dual meet, WSU won 89-74 while in the 39th women’s dual, WSU won 88-75. WSU leads the men’s series 59-39-1 and Washington leads the women’s series 21-18.

Highlights for the WSU women’s team included All-America heptathlete Alissa Brooks-Johnson winning the high jump (5-5¼), the 100 hurdles (13.73) and the 400 hurdles (58.05). Zach Smith won the 100 (10.59) and 200 (21.45) for the Cougars men.

• Colin Boutin of Seattle Pacific won his first college 10,000-meter race, finishing in 32 minutes, 57.28 seconds at the Ralph Vernacchia Invitational in Bellingham. Lani Taylor won the women’s 400 meters in 56.36 seconds, and Chynna Phan took the women’s 800 in 2:12.80. SPU also won the women’s 4×400 relay with Grace Bley, Becca Houk, Phan and Taylor in 3:51.42.

Football

Senior wide receiver Zach Eagle won the Golden Eagle Award as the game’s MVP after he helped the White shut out the Red 17-0 in Eastern Washington’s Red-White Game at Roos Field in Cheney.

Women’s rowing

Both Seattle Pacific eight-oared crews qualified for the grand finals, including the novices who rowed to an impressive wire-to-wire heat victory, on the opening day of the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships on Lake Natoma in California.

SPU will be joined in Sunday’s novice-eight grand final by Seattle University. The Falcons’ top crew will by joined in the grand final by Western Washington and Puget Sound.

• Washington State swept its races against Gonzaga to win the Fawley Cup on Silver Lake in Medical Lake.