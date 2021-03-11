On May 25, 2019, the Washington softball team defeated Kentucky 5-0 at Husky Softball Stadium to earn a berth in the Women’s College World Series.

The No. 8 Huskies (16-2) have not played a home game since.

That is scheduled to change Friday with a matchup against Seattle University at 5 p.m. in the start of the three-day Husky Classic.

The Huskies have played 43 games since they last played at home. They were set to play the U.S. Olympic team on March 12, 2020 at Husky Stadium. That game was canceled — and then the rest of the season — because of the coronavirus.

So it’s no wonder the Huskies are so excited to play at home, even if it’s only in front of a small group of family and friends.

“It’s just a weird feeling because yesterday at practice, I was looking at a couple of players, (sophomores) Baylee Klinger and Kelley Lynch, and it dawned on me, ‘Oh my gosh, this will be the first time that they get to play an official game at Husky Softball Stadium,'” UW softball coach Heather Tarr said. “We want to be grateful for that and all that it took to get us to this point. We are just really thankful for the opportunity.”

The Huskies, ranked No. 2 before the season, are averaging 8.4 runs per game and hitting .381 as a team. They have hit 33 home runs this season, four more than they had in 25 games last year.

After a pair of games against Seattle U and Portland State this weekend, the Huskies open Pac-12 play with a four-game home series against Arizona starting March 19.