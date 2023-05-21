Decades from now, Husky fans will probably still be talking about what happened Sunday afternoon at Husky Softball Stadium.

They will talk about how the Huskies, seemingly dead, scored seven runs in the seventh inning of a winner-take-all regional final — after not scoring a run in the previous 13 innings that day — to win 7-6 over McNeese State to advance to the Super Regional.

Twice, Washington was down to its final strike, but no matter.

Sami Reynolds tied the score with a bases-loaded double on a 1-2 count. Madison Huskey drove in Reynolds for the go-ahead run.

Brooke Nelson retired McNeese in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Huskies, the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, celebrated perhaps their most improbable victory in program history.

Washington, which lost 1-0 in Sunday’s opener to McNeese, will host unseeded Louisiana in a Super Regional this week.

The Huskies had several chances to score in the first game, but came up empty. In the second game, they were dominated for six innings by Ashley Vallejo, who through six innings had allowed just two hits and just one base runner after the first inning.

Washington had done nothing to that point against her to give any indication that such a comeback was possible.

“There’s just so many zeros that got up there … but once this thing gets unstuck, watch out,” UW coach Heather Tarr said.