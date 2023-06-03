OKLAHOMA CITY — The Washington Huskies wore special cleats during Saturday’s game against Florida State.

They were decorated by patients at Seattle Children’s, whom the players met earlier this season. The Huskies have worn them a few times this season during televised games so the patients could see them.

One of the patients who designed the cleats, Olivia Vitello, was at Saturday’s game.

Asked about the cleats after the Huskies’ 3-1 loss to Florida State, UW fifth-year senior outfielder Sami Reynolds went from being subdued to lighting up with a big smile.

“My kid Mason (Schirato), just knowing that he was sitting at home and able to turn on the TV and see his name on my cleats — and how he wanted to color them — was so awesome,” Reynolds said. “It’s a feeling I can’t describe being able to elevate somebody into the shoes that I’m wearing.”

Said fellow fifth-year senior Madison Huskey: “It means a lot to have this platform and to continue to show the kids that we have their back just like they have ours, and kind of give them like a little bit of hope in tough times.”

Former Garfield star pitches for Tennessee

Tennessee All-American Kiki Milloy from Redmond High School is not the only Volunteer from the Seattle area.

Pitcher Nicola Simpson, who helped lead Garfield High School to a Class 3A state title in 2019, is a sophomore for Tennessee and pitched in the Volunteers’ 9-0 loss to top-ranked and top-seeded Oklahoma on Saturday. Milloy was part of a Class 3A state title team in 2017.

Simpson allowed four earned runs in a third of an inning, but she was not helped when a miscommunication in the outfield turned what should have been an out into a two-run triple.

Tennessee, the No. 4 seed, plays an elimination game against No. 6 seed Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Notes