University of Washington rowers spend months of grueling training, in all types of weather, for only about one hour of competition during an entire season.

But those moments in competition when every rower is in perfect synchronization are so special that rowers say it sustains them through all the hard work.

When those moments come in a national championship, they mean even more. And when the national championship is the final race of your career, like it will be soon for local products McKenna Bryant and Max Heid, expect the emotions to be flowing.

Bryant, who is from Kent and went to Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, came back for a fifth season this year. She was named team captain and is expected to compete in Washington’s top varsity eight boat in the NCAA championships, held Friday through Sunday in Pennsauken, N.J.

“Knowing that these are going to be some of my last strokes that I’ll take here at UW, you just want to savor every single moment,” Bryant said. “I want to savor every single stroke. It’s similar to a 2K race in a sense, where I don’t want it to end. I want it to last as long as possible.”

Heid, from Seattle, grew up watching UW rowing events and went to Seattle Prep. He has been rowing on the Huskies’ top boat the past two years and will help lead the UW men at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships in West Windsor, N.J., from June 2-4.

“This has been part of my life for over 14 years now,” Heid said of rowing. “And the thought of it kind of coming to an end is really hard to think about, but also I know it’s going be something that stays with me for the rest of my life — and especially Washington will stay a part of me the rest of my life.”

Heid and Bryant have taken similar paths to competing on top boats, making steady progress over their careers to get there.

Bryant excelled in basketball, volleyball and track and field at Kennedy Catholic, and first started rowing in the summer after her sophomore year of high school. As a freshman at UW in 2019, she rowed on the four-plus boat. In 2021, she moved up to the second varsity eight and helped that boat win the national championship race.

Bryant rowed on UW’s top boat last season and was named All-Pac-12. She then had to decide if she wanted to return for a fifth season, an opportunity Bryant had because the shortened season in 2020 didn’t count eligibility-wise.

“I was kind of excited to see what real life is like, and then I was, ‘Wait, you’re only in this period of time once in your life,’ ” said Bryant, who graduated with a degree in psychology with minors in education and business and is working on program management certification. “I was graced with another year, and quite frankly, this is the best year I’ve ever had on this team.”

UW women’s rowing coach Yaz Farooq said Bryant returning was “the greatest gift a coach could ever ask for.”

“She’s just matured into such an incredible leader,” Farooq said. “She’s kind, she’s wise and she’s always appreciative of everything — her teammates and what the program has done for her. She’s helping create an environment that is just incredibly nurturing, and she helps people develop as human beings in addition to awesome oarsmen.”

Bryant said there is a runner’s high and a rower’s high, and “a rowing high is the craziest high you’ll ever have.”

“It’s that moment where every single blade is locked on at the same time, where every single leg is powering down at the exact same time — everyone’s swinging, everyone is pulling in at the same time, sitting up there strong — and it feels like you can’t go forever, but you want to go forever.

“You’ll have one race like that, or maybe you’ll have five strokes like that, but that rowers’ high will last through all the fall and the winter training — the wind and the snow, the headwind, the whitecapping and the blisters.”

Heid raced on UW’s third varsity eight boat as a sophomore in 2021, helping that boat win a national title. He rowed on the second varsity eight as a junior and has been in the top boat this season.

“He’s a local guy who got inspired by the program as a kid, who came to the Montlake Cut to watch races and dreamed about being on the Husky varsity eight,” UW men’s coach Michael Callahan said of Heid. “But he’s also a guy who worked his way up. … A lot of guys can look up to a guy like that.”

Heid is getting his degree this quarter in business administration and said he is not planning to return for a fifth season. That said, he treasures his four years on the team and those special moments in the boat that help make all the work worthwhile.

“There’s times where you’re in your flow state,” he said. “Everybody is swinging as one, everything is moving and you’re floating out there on the water. And it’s peaceful.”

Heid said one highlight at UW was being part of the third varsity boat that won the national title, adding, “If I were to win the national championship on a higher boat that would be even more exciting.”

The IRA championship is determined by the winner of the varsity eight competition. UW, ranked No. 4 in the nation, has lost twice to top-ranked California this season and once to No. 2 Yale, but Heid said the Huskies are capable of pulling off an upset.

“It’s just trust that I have in the guys in my boat, the guys on my team and that trust I have in everyone is undying,” he said. “I know that the stroke seat has got my back and it’s also the other way around.”

The women’s NCAA championships are determined by a combination of performances in the varsity eight, the second varsity eight and the four. The Huskies, national champions in 2017 and 2019 under Farooq, are ranked sixth this year, but Bryant believes UW can outperform its rankings.

Bryant said she knows what it’s like being the underdog.

“When I started, I had the slowest 6K time [on the erg] on this team, and this other girl and I walked out of the front door and were, ‘Well, that was fun,’ because we thought we were going to be cut right after that,” she said. “To our surprise, it was about the development and it’s about who’s willing to work harder.

“It’s not really who’s the fastest [at the NCAA championships], it’s who’s going to go to a place they’ve never been before.”