The Washington men’s tennis team needed a big run in the Pac-12 tournament to earn a bid into the NCAA championships.

That’s exactly what the No. 8 seed Huskies delivered, winning three straight times to reach the tournament title match for the first time, where UW lost to USC.

But the Huskies did enough, beating Oregon in the first round and then upsetting top-seed Arizona and No. 5 seed UCLA to earn a berth in the NCAA championships for the first time since 2017. The Huskies open play Friday against Pepperdine in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Washington women (14-11), despite a tough ending to the regular season, are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since reaching the Sweet 16 in 2019.

The Husky women also open play Friday, facing Baylor in College Station, Texas, where Husky senior star Vanessa Wong will look to win a school record 112th singles match.

The Husky men finished Pac-12 play with a record of 2-6, but many of the losses were quite close.

Things turned around in the Pac-12 tournament, with freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem from France winning the deciding matches against Arizona and UCLA.

“It was certainly one of the most exciting (runs) as far as day-to-day tennis, and every match was so dramatic,” said Matt Anger, in his 28th season as the men’s coach. “And when you are winning those matches, it’s a lot of fun. But it was heartbreaking losing in the finals after having that run.”

The team is led by another player from France, Clement Chidekh, who has been ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation this season and will be a top contender in the singles championships that begin after the team title match May 22.

“It helps a ton and I can’t say enough of that,” Anger said of having one of the top players in the nation playing at No. 1 singles for his team. “I think when they look down and see him able to go against any team’s top player, it’s not only good in that spot, but it gives the rest of the team confidence as well.”

Anger said he knows quite a bit about Pepperdine (17-7) because the Huskies often play the Waves, although they did not meet this year.

Pepperdine has a win over USC, but lost to Oregon, which UW beat three times.

Awaiting the winner is a possible match against No. 10 overall seed South Carolina (21-6), which played in Seattle in February in the national indoor championships. Anger said his team is capable of advancing through the first two rounds, but he is not making any predictions.

“We could win or lose in that first round,” he said. “We are playing a good (Pepperdine) team.”

The Husky women were 13-4 in mid-March after winning six straight matches and were ranked No. 17 in the nation. That start was the key to UW earning the bid into the NCAA tournament as the Huskies were 1-7 in their final eight matches.

It certainly hurt Washington that Sarah Maude-Fortin, who was 14-3 at No. 2 singles and also a key doubles player, has been out the past month with an injury,

The Huskies do have Wong, who recorded her 111th career singles victory against San Francisco on April 17 to tie Kristina Kraszewski (1998-2001) for most ever in program history.

“She has set herself apart the last several years and tying the record on Senior Day was really special,” said UW women’s coach Robin Stephenson, who has the Huskies in the NCAA tournament for the third time in six seasons. “If she can get to 112, it would be huge, but I know she is not focused on that. It’s a cool stat and she deserves all the credit, but she is focused on the team.”

Stephenson said it “has been a difficult last month” for her team, but said it is capable of making a run in the tournament.

Stephenson said she knows Baylor (15-8), “because we play them almost every year.”

UW was scheduled to play at Baylor in February this season, but that match was canceled when the Huskies made it into the indoor national championships field.

“We know what to expect and I think we’ve got a good chance,” Stephenson said. “I think we have a team that can go in there and do well, but we’re going to have to play well and we’re going to have to show up at every spot.”

A UW win would likely mean a match against host Texas A&M (30-1), the No. 7 overall seed.

“I think our team is capable of beating any team on any day, to be honest,” Stephenson said. “There is a pathway to four points (needed to win) no matter who we play, and we have to believe that.”