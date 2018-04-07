She joined Nancy Wagner, Jamie Graves and Danielle Lawrie as the only UW pitchers to throw a perfect game.

Freshman Gabbie Plain threw the fourth perfect game in Husky history and first ever by a freshman as the No. 1 Washington softball team defeated Utah 12-0 Saturday in a five-inning game that was shortened by the run-ahead rule.

Plain retired all 15 batters she faced, with only two balls reaching the outfield all game. Washington is now 38-2 (9-2 in the Pac-12), tying its best record through 40 games, set in 2000.

Plain twice came out after long waits on the bench, first after a seven-run second inning by the Huskies in the second and then after a rain delay and four runs by the Huskies in the fourth.

The Australian struck out the first two batters she faced in the second inning, then retired three in a row to complete the perfect game after the rain delay.

Plain said she was no thinking about the perfect game in the final inning.

“I was just focused on trying to get back into it after the rain delay, because it can be really difficult to come back from something like that,” she told the Pac-12 Network.

Julia DePonte hit a three-run triple to key the Huskies’ big second inning.

Kaija Gibson had a two-run triple to center field for the Huskies in the fourth inning.

But the story was Plain, and she made a dramatic play to seal the perfect game. The freshman knocked down a line drive back at her with two outs in the fifth. She located the ball behind her and fired a bullet to first base just in time for the out.

She joined Nancy Wagner, Jamie Graves and Danielle Lawrie as the only UW pitchers to throw a perfect game.

“It’s incredible,” she said. “I never thought I’d do that type of thing.”

Washington and Utah (17-17, 2-9) conclude the series at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Husky Softball Stadium.

Notes

• Plain is one of just five Husky freshman to have a recorded a no-hitter, joining Eve Gaw (4/4/95, 5/6/95), AshleyBoek (2/3/02), Lawrie (2/26/06), and Kristin Cochran (2/28/15).

• Over her last 19 innings, Plain has a 0.39 WHIP. She has allowed two or fewer hits in 11 of her 17 appearances.

• Plain has 100 strikeouts on the season giving Washington its first pair of 100 K pitchers since 2014. Taran Alvelo has 186 strikeouts for the Huskies.

• Gibson hit her second triple in her last three plate appearances.

• UW Taylor Van Zee, who was 3 for 3 to raise her batting average to .418, became the second Husky ever with 60 doubles, joining Sara Pickering.

Van Zee also became the eighth active player in the NCAA with 250 career hits.