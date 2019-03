Washington’s baseball team won its fifth straight game, 11-7 over Cal Poly at Husky Ballpark.

Washington’s baseball team beat Cal Poly 11-7 on Saturday at Husky Ballpark.

It was the fifth straight win for the Huskies (6-2) and clinched the three-game series over the Mustangs (2-8). The Huskies have now scored nine or more runs in five of their six victories.

Leadoff hitter Braiden Ward was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases. No. 2 hitter Nick Kahle was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI. No. 3 hitter Ramon Bramasco went 3 for 5 with four RBI and two runs scored. Cleanup hitter Joe Wainhouse was 1 for 3 with his one hit being a big one, a two-run homer in the eighth inning that provided insurance.

While the Husky pitchers did allow seven runs, only three were earned. Jordan Jones (1-1) went five innings, allowing six runs – only two earned – and gave up eight hits to pick up the win. He had six strikeouts.

Tips down T-birds

Bryce Kindopp scored with one second left in overtime as the Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 1-0 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Kindopp has 38 goals for Everett (44-14-2-2). Dustin Wolf made 32 saves.

Roddy Ross made 40 saves for Seattle (25-29-5-2).

Men’s basketball

Nikhil Lizotte and Gavin Long combined for 44 points as Seattle Pacific beat host Northwest Nazarene 87-82 to secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in this week’s Great Northwest Athletic Conferenfce tournament. The Falcons (19-6, 16-4) extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Women’s basketball

Cici West concluded her college basketball career with her 10th double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, but host Concordia-Portland fended off Seattle Pacific in the GNAC season finale, 67-62. Riley Evans and and Jaylee Albert each added 10 points for the Falcons (8-19, 7-13).

• Host Portland State beat Eastern Washington 76-57. Uriah Howard was the lone Eagles (10-17, 9-9 Big Sky) player in double figures, scoring a season-high 17 points, including three three-pointers.

Baseball

Seattle U (3-6) dropped a 9-6 decision at Pacific (9-1). Connor O’Brien had two hits and drove in two runs for the Redhawks. Kyle Sherick also had two hits.

• Washington State (4-7) clinched its series at Nevada (7-3) with a 3-1 victory. Danny Sinatro drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and later tripled and scored for WSU. Cougar starter Hayden Rosenkrantz fired five shutout innings. Junior reliever Davis Baillie worked the final 22/3 innings to earn his first career save.

Rowing

The Washington men and women opened the season with a clean sweep of victories on Lake Las Vegas. The No. 2 Washington women won all three of their races (varsity eight, second-varsity eight and varsity four) against No. 12 USC. Meanwhile the Husky men, also ranked No. 2, won two races against No. 12 Cornell and came back to win two more against No. 18 Oregon State and No. 25 Marist.

Beach volleyball

Washington lost its first two matches of the season at a tournament in Tucson, Ariz. The Huskies, missing four of their top players who were away at a national-team tryout, fell 4-1 to No. 11 California and 5-0 to No. 1 UCLA.