Washington scored nine runs in the first two innings off one of the Pac-12’s top pitchers and the Husky bullpen threw 51/3 shutout innings as the Huskies beat No. 15 Arizona State 10-6 on Friday at Husky Ballpark.

The win snapped a nine-game losing streak in Pac-12 play for the Huskies (19-17, 6-10).

Arizona State starter Alec Marsh came into Seattle with a Pac-12-best 8-1 record and was fourth with a 1.95 ERA. In the first inning, the first five Husky hitters reached via four hits and a walk, and before long they would have a 4-0 lead. Connor Blair and Colton Cassinelli each drove in two runs.

Arizona State (31-9, 12-7) responded with a pair of unearned runs in the second, but Washington answered back with five runs to jump ahead 9-2. Braiden Ward doubled home the first run of the inning and Blair singled home the second run to make the score 6-2. Designated hitter Joe Wainhouse punctuated the inning with a three-run homer to center field.

Baseball

Seattle University lost 7-3 in the opening game of a three-game Western Athletic Conference series at Texas Rio Grande Valley (26-14, 12-4). Julian Kodama, Justin Mazzone and Chase Wells had two hits each to pace the Redhawks (9-31, 4-12).

• Washington State (8-29-1, 1-14-1 Pac-12) dropped its series opener at Oregon State 18-4. Jack Smith and Danny Sinatro each had two hits for the Cougars, but Oregon State (29-10-1, 15-4) scored in each of the first five innings and tallied 17 hits.

Men’s basketball

When the men’s basketball coaching position opened up at Point Loma Nazarene last week, it wasn’t long before Matt Logie was speaking to the Division II program’s athletic director.

On Monday, the Mercer Island High School product visited San Diego to interview. On Thursday morning, it was made official: Logie, with 194 wins in his eight years at Whitworth, is now the new basketball coach at Point Loma Nazarene.

Logie’s departure from Whitworth meant that Damion Jablonski was promoted from assistant to head coach of the Pirates, part of a succession plan that had been in place should Logie leave, Jablonski said.

Pro soccer

The Tacoma Defiance (2-7, 6 points) lost 3-0 at San Antonio FC (3-4-1, 10 points) in the fourth match of its five-game road swing.

Women’s tennis

Washington put together an impressive rally but fell short as the No. 11 Huskies lost 4-3 to No. 9 UCLA in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Championships in Ojai, Calif.

The Huskies, who reached the Pac-12 tournament semifinals for the first time in program history, drop to 19-4 on the season. All four of UW’s losses this season have come to teams in the ITA top 10, including a pair of losses to UCLA.

Stacey Fung, Vanessa Wong and Natsuho Arakawa won singles matches for the Huskies.