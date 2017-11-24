Both teams await their NCAA tournament fate on Sunday.

Washington wrapped up its volleyball regular season with a sweep of Washington State on Friday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

No. 12 Washington won 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 in front of 4,491 fans on Senior Night.

“Haven’t felt a crowd that electric in a while,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “Certainly a crowd worthy of this group of seniors, so I’m happy they got to play in front of that.”

UW’s senior class of seven had a 58-7 record at home and a 115-18 record overall, two wins short of the Class of 2015’s record.

Kara Bajema had eight kills and five aces for the Huskies (24-7, 14-6 Pac-12), and Courtney Schwan added 11 kills, three blocks and six digs.

Tia Scambray had 13 digs and two aces for UW.

It was one of the top offensive nights of the season for the Huskies, who hit .346. It was also one of the best serving nights for UW, as it had 11 aces.

Taylor Mims led the Cougars (17-15, 6-14) with 11 kills, and Alexis Dirige added 11 digs.

The Cougars hit just .106 on offense.

UW can tie for second place in the Pac-12 if USC falls to UCLA on Saturday.

Washington awaits to learn its NCAA tournament fate on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Washington State is on the tournament bubble and hoping to hear its name called.

“You never want to leave things in the hands of a committee, but the conference that we play in is incredibly tough,” WSU coach Jen Greeny said. “And we played a lot of great opponents in the preseason and those teams have done extremely well, including a lot of top-50 teams that we had wins against. That should help us.”

Basketball

• Nikhil Lizotte scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Seattle Pacific (4-1) men to a 79-70 win over Dixie State (2-4) at the Westminster Thanksgiving Invitational in Salt Lake City.

SPU plays Westminster on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Hockey

• Igor Martynov scored twice to lift the Victoria Royals to a 4-3 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Sami Moilanen, Zack Andrusiak and Dillon Hamaliuk scored for the T-birds.

• Patrick Bajkov, Sean Richards, Matt Fonteyne and Jake Christiansen all scored for Everett, which beat Spokane 4-1.

• The Thunderbirds traded goaltender Dorrin Luding to the Silvertips in exchange for a ninth-round selection in the WHL draft.