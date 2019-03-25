EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon did virtually everything it could to make sure Washington had a nice two-out, six-run rally in the second inning on the way to an 8-0 softball victory Monday night.

Taryn Atlee started the second inning innocently enough with a single for UW (25-6, 3-3 Pac-12). Then Oregon (11-16, 0-6) gave up a walk, but the Ducks got two outs so it didn’t look too damaging. However, another walk loaded the bases, and another brought home the first run. Then a hit batter brought in another and the floodgates opened. Sami Reynolds and Noelle Hee followed with two-run singles and the rout was on.

Kaija Gibson had a homer for the Huskies and Taran Alvelo retired the final 12 batters for the victory. She gave up just three hits.

NOTES

• Washington State (7-16) got the tying run to third base in the ninth inning before dropping a 3-2 nonconference baseball game to host Loyola Marymount (15-8). Anthony Notaro had two hits to pace the Cougars, who outhit the Lions 8-4 but hurt themselves with four errors and hitting into a ground out to end the game with the tying run at third.

• Seattle University’s men golfers are tied for fifth place and Washington State is 13th out of 16 teams at the Duck Invitational at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, Ore. Seattle U was 12 over after two rounds, trailing leaders Oregon and Oregon State by 11 strokes. WSU was 30 over. Nathan Cogswell of SU was tied for 12th with a 73-72 1-over total.

• Eight gymnasts will represent Seattle Pacific in the USA Gymnastics Collegiate Championships next month in Bridgeport, Conn. All-arounders Darian Burns and McKenna Zimmermann received invitations Monday as did competitors in individual events — Jadacie Durst, Itzia San Ramon, Lena Wirth, Miyuki Matsune, Kayla Chan and Kylie Reese.

• Seattle Pacific’s Scout Cai was named the women’s field athlete of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference after scoring 5,001 points in the heptathlon at the Aztec Invitational. It’s the third-best NCAA Division II score this season.

• Jake Christiansen of Everett was named the Western Hockey League player of the week after one goal and four assists in two games against Tri-City in the league playoffs.

• Gonzaga’s Alek Jacob was named the pitcher of the week in the West Coast Conference after eight innings of shutout relief against Pepperdine. He came on in the second inning and went the rest of the way, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.