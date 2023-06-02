The Washington softball team, playing in the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2019, was eager to get started Thursday.

It was going to be a long day of waiting with an 8:30 p.m. (CDT) scheduled game time, even before two weather delays.

At nearly 9:30 p.m. local time, the NCAA announced that the UW-Utah game was being postponed until noon (CDT) Friday, 15 1/2 hours after originally scheduled.

It was almost 11:30 p.m. Thursday before Friday’s game time was announced.

“A lot of these guys haven’t played here … and kind of wanted to break the ice and get out there,” said UW coach Heather Tarr, who has four players who were on the 2019 team that played in the WCWS. “And, you know, it’s tough to extend it another 15 hours.”

Sophomore shortstop Rylee Holtorf said UW players tried to pass the time by playing games in the team room at the stadium.

“We were playing Farkle (a dice game) and kind of messing around throwing oranges back and forth, trying to stay locked inasmuch as we could — just not knowing what to expect,” Holtorf said.

Tarr said the team had a pretty good idea before the new game time was set that it would not be before noon (CDT).

“That was a really good thing for our sleep because we had to wait until about 9:30 before we left (the stadium) and then our food … it had to come here and then go to the hotel, so those things always extend the evening.”

The UW coaches stayed up later than the players to scout Oklahoma State, which would have been the Huskies’ opponent Friday night in an elimination game had Washington lost to Utah.

As it turned out, that scouting was unnecessary.

That’s because the Huskies were ready when the game was finally played.

“For the most part, I knew that they were going to be OK,” Tarr said of her players. “They’re pretty lighthearted and kind of almost like caged beasts in a way. Like, ‘Let’s go.’ “

Note

After beating Utah 4-1 on Friday, Washington faces Florida State on Saturday. They previously faced Florida State in the best two-of-three championship series in the 2018 WCWS.

Florida State swept the Huskies, winning 1-0 and 8-3.

The teams last met in 2020, with Washington winning 7-0 in Clearwater, Florida.