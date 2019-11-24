So much for the NCAA tournament blues for the Washington men’s soccer team.

The Huskies dominated Boston College from start to finish, winning 2-0 Sunday night in the second round of the tournament at Husky Soccer Stadium and looking like a team poised to make a long run in this event.

“It was a great performance for us and I couldn’t be happier,” said UW coach Jamie Clark, whose team had plenty of chances to score even more. “It was nervous at 2-0 because I felt like we should have put it away. Credit to their goalkeeper, he played brilliantly and kept them in it.”

Clark might have been nervous, but his team seemed firmly in control throughout, and will be home against Marshall either Saturday or Sunday with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

Washington (16-3) scored twice in the first half, quickly making a statement that this would be nothing like its previous two NCAA tournament matches: first-round upset defeats against Seattle University and Lipscomb.

“It was nice to get ahead (early) and that was the difference this year,” said Clark, whose team lost in a penalty-kick shootout to Lipscomb last year after neither scored through double overtime.

The Huskies, who had a first-round bye as the No. 6 overall seed, came at the Eagles (9-6-3) in waves, and took the lead on a pair of nice passes that fed Blake Bodily close to the net. He beat Boston College goalkeeper Christian Garner for his team-leading 11th goal in the 25th minute.

“He just dropped it at my foot and I didn’t have to do much,” Bodily said of the pass from Charlie Ostrem, which led to Bodily’s seventh goal in the past seven games. “(Teammates) keep finding me in the right spots. Most of my goals have come from 6 yards and in. They are doing most of the work and making it easier for me.”

In the 31st minute, it was Bodily setting up teammate Jaret Townsend for his sixth goal of the season, giving UW a 2-0 halftime lead.

It easily could have been more. The stats were remarkably one-sided in the first 45 minutes. The Huskies had 11 corner kicks to none for Boston College. UW had 10 shots to BC’s two and three shots on goal to one.

Boston College, which reached the second round with a 3-0 home victory over Yale on Thursday before making the cross-country flight, did well to keep the Huskies off the board in the second half. The Eagles repelled several good chances, but created few for themselves.

Washington finished with 24 shots to Boston College’s five, eight shots on goal to three and 17 corner kicks to none.

It was the type of performance that made Washington the No. 1 team in the country for several weeks before losing late-season home games to California and Stanford. But the Huskies rebounded with a 3-1 victory at Oregon State to close the regular season and they could not have been much more dominant Sunday.

Clark said his team will begin to scout Marshall (16-2-3) seriously Wednesday, but he is more focused on his team.

“If we do things right, we are very good,” Clark said.

And the pressure of winning their opening game of the tournament is off the Huskies.

“Yeah … but the pressure is on because we don’t want this to come to a close because we believe this is a special group that has the ability to win the whole thing, so I think the pressure is always going to be on us,” he said. “But if we use the pressure to narrow our focus and elevate our play, it’s a good thing.”