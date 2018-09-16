The Huskies didn’t allow Seattle University a shot of any kind in the first half.

By not allowing a shot on goal the entire match, Washington was an easy 5-0 winner over Seattle University in women’s soccer.

Playing Sunday at the Redhawks’ Championship Field, the Huskies (5-2-1) got goals from five different players. Kennedy Smith and Asia Brisco scored their first goals of the season. Pascale Dumesnil, Sianna Siemonsma and Ruby Hellstrom also scored for UW.

OTHER WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Morgan Weaver scored twice as host Washington State (7-0) posted a 4-1 victory over Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (0-6-3). Brianna Alger and Alysha Overland also scored for the Cougs, who had a 26-6 edge in shots.

• Gonzaga (4-2-2) finished in a 0-0 draw with host Air Force (1-2-3) despite having a 9-1 advantage in shots on goals against the Falcons.

MEN’S SOCCER

• A final-minute goal by Cody Gibson lifted Seattle U (4-3) to a 2-1 victory over host Loyola Marymount (1-6). Gibson’s goal came off an assist by Hal Uderitz with 36 seconds left. Declan McGlynn scored for the Redhawks in the first half.

• Gonzaga fell to 1-5-2 on the season after suffering a 2-0 defeat in Dallas at the hands of Southern Methodist (3-3-1).