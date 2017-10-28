After a slow start to the season, Washington field goal kicker bounces back with a perfect 3-for-3 day against UCLA

How’s this for a bounce-back performance: Tristan Vizcaino converted all three of his field-goal attempts in Washington’s 44-23 victory over UCLA and the senior kicker had a tackle on special teams.

Talk about a confidence boost.

Except, Vizcaino insisted, he’d never lost confidence in himself, even as he missed five of his first nine field-goal attempts this season and was benched in favor of redshirt freshman Van Soderberg.

“It feels good to bounce back and hopefully keep it rolling,” Vizcaino said. “There were a few small mechanical things swinging my leg through. I never lost my confidence. It just a matter of putting my head down and getting to work.”

Earlier in the week, UW coach Chris Petersen voiced support for Vizcaino, two days after Soderberg missed two field goals in a 13-7 defeat at Arizona State.

“I just felt like if he made his first one it was going to be a huge weight off his shoulders,” Petersen said. “He can kick, and not just chip shots. He has a powerful game. He’s been kicking (well) for two weeks straight. He’s in a groove. He just needed to get out in front of 70,000 people and say, ‘See? I can do this,’ and away he goes.”

Newcomers help O-line

Senior Andrew Kirkland got his first start of the season at left tackle and, as expected, split snaps there with redshirt freshman Luke Wattenberg the rest of the game.

Petersen had no initial complaints about their play after the game, not after the Huskies rushed for a season-high 333 yards.

For now, the Huskies plan to continue with Kirkland and Wattenberg in the timeshare at left tackle in place of Trey Adams, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

“Trey going down, obviously you don’t want that to happen to anybody,” right guard Nick Harris said. “But Kirk and Luke did a great job today. Kirk has played a lot of football here, and I respect him. He’s a leader on our team and he knows how to get it done. Luke, that’s one of my good friends, and he played well. He’s getting confident and comfortable and we’re all meshing together.”

NOTES

• Freshman Salvon Ahmed was electric in his first game as the primary kickoff returner. He had four returns for 161 yards, including an 82-yard return and a 40-yarder.

• Freshman wide receiver Ty Jones had the first reception of his career in third quarter, a 12-yard pickup. He later added a 3-yard catch.

• Sophomore linebacker DJ Beavers, out with an Achilles injury in the first half of the season, had two tackles and he forced a fumble in his season debut.

• The Huskies’ 12 pass attempts were their fewest since Nov. 14, 1981 when they attempted 10 against USC in a swirling, rainy day at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won that game, 13-3.