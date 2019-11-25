The date and time has been set for the University of Washington men’s soccer team for its third-round match in the NCAA tournament.

The Huskies, 16-3 on the year after a 2-0 victory Sunday over Boston College in the second round, will be at home Sunday at 5 p.m. against Marshall (16-2-3).

Washington is the No. 6 seed in the tournament and the Thundering Herd is the No. 11 seed. Marshall beat West Virginia 2-1 in its second-round matchup.

The game will be at the Husky Soccer Stadium.

Blake Bodily had his 11th goal of the season for the Huskies and added an assist in the victory over Boston College.

VOLLEYBALL

• For the fifth time this season, Washington’s Kara Bajema was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week. Bajema, a senior from Lynden, had 22 kills in victories against Arizona and Arizona State. She hit .315 against the Wildcats and .413 against the Sun Devils. She added 25 digs for the week to earn her 14th and 15th double-doubles this season. She is the first Husky to win five of the weekly awards in one season, and the first in the Pac-12 to do it since 2015. The 2018 All-Pac-12 performer now is averaging a career-high 4.42 kills per set this season while hitting .263 to go with 29 service aces, 2.53 digs per set, and 0.64 blocks per set. The Huskies are 23-5 and 14-4 in the Pac-12 and riding a seven-match win streak.

• Gonzaga (11-19, 5-13 West Coast Conference) closed out its season with a 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 home victory over Portland (11-18, 3-15). Gonzaga finished the three-set match with 39 kills, hitting .275 to go along with 34 assists, nine service aces, 47 digs and 10 team blocks. Sarah Penner led the Zags with a match-high 12 kills, hitting .267 with four blocks, two digs and a service ace while Chapin Gray added eight kills, four block assists and three digs.