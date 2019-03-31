Washington took the defending baseball national champions to 11 innings before dropping a 4-3 decision against visiting Oregon State on Sunday at Husky Ballpark.

George Mendazona hit a leadoff home run in the 11th for the Beavers (19-5-1, 6-3 Pac-12) and the Huskies (14-9, 5-4) couldn’t answer in the bottom of the inning and lost their fourth game in a row.

The Huskies had their chance in the 10th inning with the bases loaded and no outs. OSU pitcher Jake Mulholland got out of the jam with a fielder’s choice at home, a strikeout and another fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the 11th, Mulholland let one runner reach base, but then got a double play to end the game.

For UW, Nick Kahle had four hits, including a homer and a double, and drove in three runs. Josh Burgmann struck out 13 Beavers in six innings of work.

OTHER BASEBALL

• Daniel Fredrickson hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as Gonzaga (12-12, 5-4 West Coast Conference) rallied for an 11-9 home victory over San Diego (18-10, 4-5). The Zags entered the ninth down 9-6 after the Toreros scored four runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead. Brett Harris got the Zags’ winning rally going with a two-run double. He finished with four RBI.

• A first-inning lead soon fell by the wayside for Washington State (6-20, 0-6 Pac-12) as visiting Stanford (18-3, 6-0) ran off with a 14-2 victory in Pullman. The Cardinal scored eight runs in the third inning on the way to 17 hits. Danny Sinatro and Garrett Gouldsmith each had two hits for WSU.

• Visiting Seattle University (6-19, 2-4 Western Athletic) managed just one hit in dropping a 9-0 decision to Cal State-Bakersfield (15-14, 3-3). Edgar Barclay threw the gem for the Roadrunners, going the full nine innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk to improve to 4-1.

SOFTBALL

• Gabbie Plain allowed one hit and one walk over five innings as Washington (29-6, 6-3 Pac-12) scored a quick 8-0 home victory over Oregon State (17-13, 1-8). Sami Reynolds had three hits and one RBI for the winners and Amirah Milloy had two hits and three RBI. Morganne Flores added a solo homer for the Huskies.

RUGBY

• A big comeback attempt by the Seattle Seawolves fell short as they dropped a 28-22 home match against San Diego. The Seawolves fell behind 17-0 before closing the gap to 23-15 on a try by Jeremy Lenaerts. After San Diego answered, Seattle scored again on a try by Mat Turner with eight minutes left but couldn’t get any closer than the 28-22 final score.

GOLF

• With their best round of the tournament, an 8-under 280, the Washington women finished at even-par 864 to tie for third at the PING/ASU Invitational in Phoenix. USC won at 5 under. Alice Duan was the top Husky at 2-under 214, tied for 10th.

TENNIS

• Washington’s women improved to 5-0 in Pac-12 play and 15-1 overall with a 4-1 victory over visiting Arizona State. Vanessa Wong had an easy 6-3, 6-1 victory in No. 2 singles for UW.