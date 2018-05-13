Washington wins 9 of 10 races at the conference championships as the women sweep for the second straight season.

For the second consecutive year, the Washington Huskies swept the Pac-12 rowing titles.

The Huskies, ranked No. 1 in the nation for the men and the women, swept nine of the 10 races on Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif., Sunday.

The women scored a perfect 45.5 points in sweeping all five races. The men finished with the maximum 72 points. No. 2 Cal was second for the men and women and Stanford was third.

Last year, the Huskies swept the conference titles for the first time since 1997. It’s the second consecutive year the women, the defending national champions, swept the conference races, leading four of the five from the beginning. The varsity four was the only boat that had overtake an early lead by the Golden Bears.

“I think today was a really great statement about our entire team,” UW women’s coach Yasmin Farooq said on the team’s website. “All through this season, these women have had a lot of changes in their lineups and their boats, and they have always greeted those changes with a smile and with respect for the team-first attitude.”

The only loss for the men’s team was the Freshman Eight+, which finished just behind Cal. The Golden Bears finished behind the Huskies in every other race.

“There was a headwind that extended the racecourse, and we had really strong starts at the Cal Dual,” UW men’s coach Michael Callahan said on the website. “We thought maybe they’d try to come after us at the beginning of the races. So we needed to weather a strong push from them. We knew the course was long, so we needed to be patient and take our time. We executed when we needed to take seats back on them and capitalized on that.

“I’m super excited about the maturity of our team, especially the varsity,” added Callahan. “We stayed composed and internal. It’s not a matter of how much you lead by; it’s putting your bow ball in front. It’s another step in our maturity and in our guys trusting each other. It’s great to see.”

It was the 38th conference title for the men’s team (since it was first awarded in 1960) and 16th for the women (since 1987).

The No. 15 Washington State women were fifth.

The 22-team field for the NCAA championships will be announced Tuesday at 2 p.m. The women’s nationals are May 25-27 in Sarasota, Fla. The men’s nationals are June 1-3 in West Windsor, N.J.