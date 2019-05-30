OKLAHOMA CITY — It was the kind of game that you could feel sorry for whoever lost.

And when Arizona’s Deja Mulipola hit a two-out, two-run homer to deep center field in the eighth inning, it was Washington that was the tough-luck loser.

But if the Huskies are down after their 3-1 loss in Thursday’s Women’s College World Series opener, they are not out.

The Huskies (50-8), ranked No. 2 and the third seed in the tournament, now need to win four straight games to emerge from its side of the bracket, beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. against the loser of Thursday’s game between UCLA and Minnesota.

It became clear early that the way Washington’s Taran Alvelo and Arizona’s Taylor McQuillin were pitching that this would be a low-scoring, taut game.

As the zeros kept mounting on the scoreboard, so did the pressure in Thursday’s Women’s College World Series opener.

Something eventually had to give, and it was the Huskies first.

Arizona’s Jessie Parker hit a homer that just cleared the fence in right-center with one out in the top of the sixth. But UW responded quickly and emphatically.

On the first pitch of bottom of the sixth inning, freshman Sami Reynolds hit a homer to right field to tie the score. Taryn Atlee hit a one-out double and got to third with two outs, but the inning ended when pinch-hitter flew out to deep right field.

Alvelo delivered some great clutch pitching in the seventh. After the first two hitters reached base, she got two strikeouts and a grounder back to her.

Alvelo got the first two outs in the eighth, then allowed a single before the decisive blast.

Washington softball coach Heather Tarr had two great options when it came to picking a starting pitcher.

But she had to make a choice: Alvelo, a senior and a third-team All-American, or sophomore Gabbie Plain, a first-team All-American.

Alvelo, who had two wins and a save in the Huskies’ three-game sweep of Arizona (48-12) earlier this month in Tucson, pitched admirably but a fastball right down the middle to Mulipola spoiled the day.