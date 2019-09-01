HONOLULU — In a battle of 2-0 teams, Hawaii got the best of Washington with a 25-20, 25-12, 20-25, 20-16 volleyball victory Sunday.

COLLEGE SOCCER

• Summer Yates had a goal and an assist and Makena Carr added a goal as Washington (1-1-2) scored a 2-1 victory over visiting New Mexico (1-2).

• Averie Collins had two goals and an assist as Washington State (2-0) was a 6-3 winner at home over James Madison (1-2). Mackenzie Frimpong-Ellertson added a goal and an assist for the Cougs.

• Bailey Hall scored for Seattle University (2-1-1) as the Redhawks posted a 1-0 home victory over Portland State (0-3).

• Lauren Elwer scored in the ninth minute in a 1-0 victory for Gonzaga (3-1) over Montana (0-1-2) in Spokane.

• In men’s action, Gonzaga fell to 0-2 after a 2-1 home defeat against Sacramento State (1-1).

NOTES

• Mike Man’s Gold became the career leader in victories at Emerald Downs, winning a $25,000 claiming race for the 22nd victory for the 9-year-old. Mike Man’s Gold is 22-5-6 in 51 starts.

• Aaron Scheidies of Seattle captured a bronze medal in U23/Junior Mixed Relay at the Paratriathlon World Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland.

• Alums of Washington won medals at the World Rowing Championships at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria. Simon van Dorp and Bram Schwarz won silver in the men’s eight for the Netherlands and Jacob Dawson the bronze for Great Britain. Katelin Guregian won bronze for the U.S. in the women’s eight.