BERKELEY, Calif. — Washington completed its third consecutive Pac-12 series sweep Sunday, topping host California 4-0 for a 32-6 record on the season and a 9-3 league mark.

Taran Alvelo and Gabbie Plain combined for the shutout of the Bears (21-18, 1-10). Alvelo had six strikeouts in her four innings and allowed three hits. Plain allowed one hit and struck out two. Sis Bates had three hits for UW and Amirah Milloy a triple and a double.

WHL

• For the second consecutive night, Everett had a tough time getting anything past Spokane goalie Bailey Brkin as the visiting Chiefs won 3-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round playoff series. Brkin stopped 30 of 31 shots after stopping 29 of 32 the night before.

BASEBALL

• Washington (14-12, 5-7 Pac-12) dropped its seventh consecutive game, and struck out 12 times in doing so, losing a 7-4 decision to host Arizona (16-14, 5-7). Nick Kahle had a solo homer for UW and Ben Baird added two hits.

• Mac Lardner threw seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits, as Gonzaga (14-14, 7-5 West Coast) was a 3-0 winner over visiting Pacific (16-16, 4-8).

• California (17-11, 5-4 Pac-12) collected 13 hits in dropping a 9-5 defeat on visiting Washington State (7-23, 0-9).

GOLF

• At just 4 feet 10 and 75 pounds, Angela Zhang of Bellevue used an 189-yard drive to help capture the girls 7-9 age division of the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National. “I try to focus on what I’m doing and pretend it’s just me,” she said while deftly handling interviews in Chinese and English.

ROWING

• Washington’s women won the featured varsity four race and took second in the featured varsity eight race at the San Diego Crew Classic. California won the varsity eight race with Washington State finishing sixth. In the petite final of the varsity eight, Gonzaga took second behind Stanford. Seattle Pacific took sixth in its varsity eight race.

• Washington’s men defeated Oregon State in the varsity eight race in Redwood Shores, Calif., to complete a perfect weekend.