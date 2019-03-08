The Washington softball team made its home debut Friday, beating Ohio State 3-0 and Northern Illinois 8-0 in six innings.

In their first home game of the season, the No. 6 Washington Huskies blanked the Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 on Friday.

Gabbie Plain (7-0) allowed two hits and struck out 12 for the Huskies (18-3).

Offensively, Sis Bates led the way with two hits, scoring the game’s first run. Taryn Atlee drove in two, while Kaija Gibson scored a run and drove in another.

In the second game, Washington beat Northern Illinois 8-0 in six innings. Washington’s patient lineup drew six walks and forced five wild pitches. Noelle Hee and Taryn Atlee had two hits each, with Atlee also scoring two runs.

Taran Alvelo (9-2) also pitched a two-hitter for UW, striking out 11.

Whitman knocked off

CLINTON, N.Y. — The No. 2 Whitman College men’s basketball team was upset by No. 19 Williams College 84-81 in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Austin Butler had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Whitman (28-2). Jack Stewart also had 18 points for the Blues.

Baseball

Pauly Milto threw eight shutout innings, allowing one hit, as Indiana (7-5) beat Washington 1-0 at Husky Ballpark. David Rhodes pitched six innings for the Huskies (8-3), allowing just three hits and one run.

• UT Arlington (10-5) scored three runs in the eighth and beat Seattle University 6-5 at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. Jacob Harayda had two hits and an RBI for SU (4-9).

• Washington State won its home opener 3-1 over Cal State Northridge at Bailey-Brayton Field. Four Cougars (5-7) pitchers combined to hold CSUN (7-7) to one run on five hits and struck out 11.

Men’s basketball

McDonald’s All-American Jaden McDaniels from Federal Way High School can add another honor to his growing collection. The five-star recruit, named the No. 5 player in the nation by 247Sports.com, was named to the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday. McDaniels, a 6-foot-11 forward, was named to the “Away Team” for the game which is April 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

• Gavin Long poured in a career-high 27 points, sparking second-seeded Seattle Pacific’s 89-81 victory over Northwest Nazarene in the semifinal round of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament in Bellingham. SPU (20-6) won its 11th consecutive game, earning a berth in Saturday’s championship game.

Junior hockey

Noah Philp scored two goals and Roddy Ross made 19 saves as the Seattle Thunderbirds (46-14-2-2) defeated the Victoria Royals 2-1 at ShoWare Center in Kent.

• Dustin Wolf and Max Palaga combined for 26 saves as the visiting Everett Silvertips (27-28-6-2) blanked the Tri-City Americans 3-0.

Gymnastics

Host Washington took home four event titles and had their second-best team score of the year, putting up a 196.750 for the tri-meet win over Sacramento State and Iowa. Madison Copiak earned two event titles, on bars and beam, splitting her beam title with teammate Malory Rose. Kristyn Hoffa also earned a title on floor.

• Seattle Pacific had its highest road score of the season, tallying 192.475 points in a three-way meet at UC Davis.

Track and field

Allie Schadler, Imani Apostol, Hannah Derby and Lilli Burdon all secured first team All-America honors as well as a couple of team points for the Huskies as they took seventh in the women’s distance medley relay final in 11:10.94 at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.

• Freshman Peace Igbonagwam of Seattle Pacific became an All-American by placing sixth in the long jump at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Pittsburg, Kan. Igbonagwam leaped 19 feet, 2¾ inches.

Women’s tennis

Washington (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12) beat host Colorado 4-1.