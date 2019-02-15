The Washington softball team stymied Central Florida 3-1 and downed North Dakota State 5-3 to improve to 8-1 this season.

The Washington softball team swept two games Friday at a tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The Huskies (8-1) stymied Central Florida 3-1 and downed North Dakota State 5-3.

Taran Alvelo (4-1) dominated UCF, striking out 10 in her second consecutive complete-game victory. Offensively, Taryn Atlee, Kaija Gibson and Emma Helm all had multiple hits, with Helm hitting her first home run of the season.

Gabbie Plain (2-0) got the win against NDSU with 22/3 hitless innings. Gibson had three more hits and Nawai Kaupe drove in two runs.

Junior hockey

Bryce Kindopp scored two goals and Max Palaga made 31 saves as the Everett Silvertips defeated the host Kelowna Rockets 3-1. Everett (39-13-1-2) leads the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League. Gianni Fairbrother also scored a goal for the Silvertips, who trailed 1-0 in the first period.

• Matthew Wedman and Noah Philp each scored two goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Red Deer Rebels 6-4 at ShoWare Center in Kent. Andrej Kukuca and Henrik Rybinski also scored for the T-birds (22-27-5-1).

Baseball

Jake Prizina tossed a shutout as Seattle University opened the season with a 4-0 victory over host UNLV. The game marked Prizina’s first career complete game as the lefty fanned five, walked just one and scattered five hits. In the seventh, Kyle Murphy had a run-scoring single for SU. In the ninth, Jake Taylor hit a solo home run and Austin Lively had a two-run shot.

• Washington State dropped its season opener 8-1 to host Saint Mary’s. The Cougars had only two hits. Garrett Gouldsmith and Kodie Kolden hit singles in their WSU debuts. Kolden scored on a throwing error.

Softball

Seattle University pounded its way to two wins on its first day at the Rebel Classic in Las Vegas. The Redhawks (3-4) beat Fordham 11-3 in five innings and then hammered Georgetown 13-3 in five innings. Against Georgetown, SU drilled six home runs. Madison Cathcart had three home runs and six RBI for the Redhawks. Kaylee Ree had four hits and five RBI.

Gymnastics

Washington put up its second-highest score of the year at its first quad meet, tallying a 196.250 in front of a raucous crowd at the Perfect 10 Challenge in Oklahoma City. UW set a new season high on vault with a score of 49.050 as a team, with all five counting scores going 9.800 or above. Amara Cunningham, Michaela Nelson and Geneva Thompson had career highs for the Huskies.

• Seattle Pacific finished second at its quad meet with 192.600 points, its second-best total of the year. The Falcons’ Darian Burns, with first-place ties on the vault and floor, wound up with 39.075 points to win the all-around.

Track and field

Scout Cai and Peace Igbonagwam both posted record-setting wins for Seattle Pacific at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in Nampa, Idaho. Cai won the women’s pentathlon for the third year in a row, totaling 3,815 points. That was a personal best, a meet record and is the highest score in NCAA Division II. Igbonagwam, a freshman, leaped 19-7½ to win the long jump. That broke the meet record of 19-1¼ and the conference mark of 19-5½.