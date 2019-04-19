A six-run fourth inning carried third-ranked Washington to a 11-2 victory over the host Utah Utes (14-28, 3-11) on Friday night, clinching another Pac-12 softball series for the Huskies.

The win, Washington’s 16th in a row, was the third consecutive game the Huskies (38-6, 14-3) have scored in double digits. The Huskies haven’t lost a game since being swept at home by top-ranked UCLA.

Four Huskies had multiple hits, including Taryn Atlee’s two in one inning. Sis Bates scored three runs and drove in two more, Morganne Flores hit her 17th home run, and Amirah Milloy scored three times, recording two hits and a walk in her four plate appearances.

Taran Alvelo worked three innings for the Huskies, with Gabbie Plain (17-1) finishing off the game. The duo allowed only four hits. Plain faced the minimum in her four innings, retiring the first six batters she faced.

Track and field

Back at the Long Beach, Calif., site where she first broke the hammer throw school record two years ago, Washington senior Onyie Chibuogwu broke it for the third time in her career, firing the ball 208 feet, 3 inches.

Meanwhile, at the Cardinal Classic in Stanford, Calif., Izzi Batt-Doyle won the women’s 5,000 in 15:43.33 for the Huskies and Fred Huxham posted a 13:49.47 in the men’s 5,000 to easily secure a trip to the NCAA West Preliminaries next month.

Baseball

Host Grand Canyon (19-18, 7-7 Western Athletic) limited Seattle University (8-28, 4-10) to six hits in a 6-0 shutout.

• Dillow Plew had three hits but Washington State (8-27, 1-13 Pac-12) dropped a 10-1 contest at USC (17-20, 8-9).

• Nick Nyquist knocked in five runs and was just a single short of a cycle to propel Gonzaga (18-15, 11-6 West Coast) to a 10-2 win at Santa Clara (7-28, 2-12).

Men’s tennis

Washington defeated California 4-3 in a back-and-forth matchup at Nordstrom Tennis Center. The win snapped a four-match losing streak for the Huskies (7-15, 2-5 Pac-12). In singles play, Ewen Lumsden, Piers Foley, Jack Davis and Enzo Sommer all won for UW.

Rowing

Seattle Pacific junior Gillian Edgar has been invited to the USRowing Under-23 women’s national team selection camp that is scheduled for June in Charlottesville, Va. Edgar is a product of King’s High School in Shoreline.

Hydros

The HomeStreet Bank unlimited hydroplane racing team announced that crew chief Cindy Shirley is stepping away from the team. Shirley, who lives in Everett, became the first female crew chief in the modern era of hydroplane racing when she took the job before last season. Shirley is the director of the office of research for the University of Washington-Bothell. She said the demands of her career were pulling her away from racing.