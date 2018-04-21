Third-ranked UCLA beat top-ranked Washington for the second consecutive day in Los Angeles as Madeline Jelenicki hit a walkoff solo homer with two outs in the seventh inning for a 3-2 victory Saturday.

Third-ranked UCLA beat top-ranked Washington for the second consecutive day in Los Angeles as Madeline Jelenicki hit a walkoff solo homer with two outs in the seventh inning for a 3-2 victory Saturday.

Washington (41-4, 12-4 Pac-12) scored twice in the first inning on Kelly Burdick’s two-run double. Sis Bates doubled twice in the game for UW.

However, UCLA (39-3, 14-3) brought in ace Rachel Garcia (15-1) with two outs in the third inning. She blanked the Huskies the rest of the way, allowing one hit and striking out six. On Friday, Garcia tossed a three-hit shutout at UW, striking out 10.

Aaliyah Jordan hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the score for UCLA.

Gabbie Plain (13-2) took the loss, scattering six hits and striking out six.

UW crews split with Cal

The Washington men won four of five races, including the featured varsity-eight race, at the 117th Cal Dual in Redwood City. The No. 3 Huskies beat the No. 1 Golden Bears by about a length to bring the Schoch Cup back to Seattle after Cal had won the previous three meetings.

The Huskies also won in the second and third varsity eights, and the freshman eight.

The top-ranked UW women also won four out of five races against No. 2 California, but the Bears took home the Simpson Cup with a three-second win in the varsity-eight race. It was the first loss of the season for the UW varsity eight.

The UW women won the second and third varsity eights, the freshman eight and the varsity four.

Pro soccer

Sounders FC 2 (2-4-1, 7 points) played to its first draw of the season, a 0-0 result at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Backed by goalkeeper Calle Brown and his staunch backline, S2 secured a road point despite cold conditions.

Baseball

Host California (23-13, 9-8 Pac-12) defeated Washington 5-2. The Huskies (17-17, 8-6) scored twice in the first inning and handed the ball to ace Joe DeMers, but Cal’s All-America candidate Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in three runs. Mason Cerrillo went 3 for 4 for UW. DeMers allowed six hits and five runs (four earned) in seven innings.

• Texas Rio Grande Valley downed Seattle University 6-2 at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. A pitchers’ duel early, the Redhawks (24-11, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference) broke through in the third inning on a Jake Cosgrove two-run single. But the Vaqueros (19-20, 5-6) answered late, tying the game 2-2 in the seventh and going ahead with a four-run eighth.

• Washington State had 13 hits in an 11-3 victory over Santa Clara (16-20) at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars (12-20) saw Cal Waterman hit a two-run homer and Danny Sinatro hit a two-run inside-the-park homer to back starter Scotty Sunitsch (4-1), who struck out seven in six innings.

Men’s tennis

In the last match of the regular season, Washington lost 4-0 at No. 4 Stanford. The Huskies will compete in the Pac-12 Championships next week.

Women’s tennis

Host Washington (15-10, 5-5 Pac-12) defeated Washington State 5-2. WSU (20-6, 5-5) got the doubles point.

In singles, Stacey Fung, Vanessa Wong, Miki Kobayashi, Alexis Prokopuik and Katarina Kopcalic each won their match for UW.

Beach volleyball

Washington (12-11) earned a 4-1 win over host Boise State heading into the Pac-12 Championships this week at Stanford.

Samantha Drechsel and Natalie Robinson at No. 5 closed the first set by winning nine of the final 11 points to win 21-17, then saved a Boise State set point in the second to win 23-21. At No. 3, Carly DeHoog and Shayne McPherson won 21-18, 21-12. Anna Crabtree and Kara Bajema clinched with a 21-16, 21-10 win at No. 4.