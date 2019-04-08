Colton Cassinelli delivered a two-run single in the first inning and Joe Wainhouse added a sacrifice fly as the Washington baseball team got back on track with a 3-2 home victory Monday over California Baptist (20-12).

The Huskies (15-12) scored all their runs in the first inning to snap a seven-game losing streak.

GOLF

• Washington was sixth and Washington State 16th after two rounds of the Silverado Showdown women’s tournament in Napa, Calif. The Huskies were 18 over, and 18 strokes behind leading Northwestern. WSU was 41 over. Rino Sasaki was the top Husky with a 77-70 for a 3-over 147, tied for 15th.

• The Seattle University women were 14th after two rounds of the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz. The Redhawks were at 32 over with leader Texas-El Paso at 10 over.

TENNIS

• Thomas Paulsell of Seattle teamed with Frank Thompson of Blacksburg, Va., to win the doubles title in the prestigious Easter Bowl junior tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., winning 6-2, 6-2.